Kourtney Kardashian’s baby registry revealed with recliner, baby clothes and more

kourtney kardashian She’s a mom again… and she’s giving us a glimpse of some of the sweet things she wants to add to her baby registry.

Kourt’s lifestyle site, Poosh, has teamed up with baby registry company Babylist for some much-needed essentials — and Kardashian has access to cute booties, bandana bibs, elf hats, and even more to dress up her little one. Mickey Mouse is looking for things like blankets. rocky,

Her listing also features a luxurious diaper changing pad, as well as other high-end items like a sleepy bed, a 4-seat stroller wagon, and even a swivel nursery recliner — which has a retail price of $1,249!

Kourtney also loves velvet hangers for baby clothes, hands-free pumping bras and booby tubes… gel-free packs that can be heated or cooled to minimize any discomfort during breastfeeding Can go.

As we reported, Kourtney and Travis Rocky welcomed Last week in the world – it happened after the choice of family members kylie jenner Were Seen at Cedars-Sinai on Thursday.