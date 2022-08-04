Kourtney Kardashian’s Body Evolution: Reality TV Fame, Pregnancies and More

Follow Kourtney! From her reality TV debut in 2006, to becoming a mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian has had quite the transformation over the years – both on-screen and off-screen.

While finding its place keeping up with the Kardashians, the body of the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner brothers has also changed. Fans have seen the California native’s figure rebound after her three pregnancies – she is mother to Mason, Penelope and Reign, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick – and beyond.

“I wasn’t into intense workouts when I got pregnant with Mason, and I wasn’t using a trainer at the time,” Kardashian wrote in a May 2020 post on her site, Poosh. “I was very into running, usually a quick two to three mile run with good music in my neighborhood combined with workouts at home and uphill strolls with the stroller. »

The TV personality noted that she “gained exactly 40 pounds” while pregnant with her three children, but lost weight in different ways.

After Mason’s birth in 2009, Kardashian focused on breastfeeding as a way to lose weight, writing, “he burns about 700 calories with each feed.” Regarding the arrival of Penelope in 2012, the Kourtney and Kim take on New York alum opted for “gentle workouts and lots of yoga,” which she replicated after Reign was born in 2014.

The Poosh creator has spoken freely about her journey to a healthier lifestyle for more than a decade. After some fans speculated that Kardashian was pregnant with her fourth child based on her fuller figure in May 2020, the reality star revealed she was happy with her body.

“I commented back and said, ‘That’s my body shape. I’ve put on a few pounds during this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I obviously flaunt it and that’s my body shape. I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” she explained in a YouTube video at the time, referring to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. “We’re all shaped differently and it’s my body and I’m proud of it, that’s how I respond to negative comments. Its not always easy. »

The body-positive star also took fans on her diet journey on both E! reality show and off camera. Whether it’s going keto to slim down for an event or staying away from sugar and preservatives because of their health risks, Kardashian’s relationship with diet and exercise is well documented. .

“My body has never looked better than when I went on the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” Kardashian wrote on Poosh in June 2019. After my experience, I found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and jump-start weight loss is to follow a keto diet.

The health-conscious star’s food choices also extend to her children’s diets. She constantly shares tips and tricks for tasty alternatives to candy or other treats her kids want. Plus, she indulges herself from time to time — and often shares her recipes for gluten-free banana bread and holiday treats.

Scroll down to see how Kardashian’s body has evolved over the past decade.