Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show plagued by power issues

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her polarizing “sustainable” clothing line for fast fashion brand Boohoo on the New York Fashion Week catwalk on Tuesday, but the festivities got off to a good start.

While the invite said the show would start ‘promptly at 8 p.m.’, the lights didn’t go out at the High Line venue until nearly an hour later – and seconds after the first model hit the catwalk , the electricity cut out, leaving her to strut her stuff in the silent darkness.

A few minutes later, the show restarted from the top, only for a crew member to rush onto the track and pull off that same model again as the music stopped; apparently she had come out too soon this time.

“They rebooted the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo show where Kris is three times,” one participant joked on Twitter.

Indeed, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wasn’t in attendance, but Kourtney and hubby Travis Barker both were; moments before the show started (the first time), the newlyweds emerged from the backstage to sit in the front row, bypassing the chaos of the facade.

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, Bobby Shmurda, Paige DeSorbo and Madison LeCroy were among the other stars with prime perches during the presentation; “Real Housewife of New Jersey” Teresa Giudice brought her daughters Gia and Milania.

Jonathan Cheban attends Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show during NYFW 2022.

Teresa Giudice attends Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Fashion Show during NYFW 2022.

Madison LeCroy attends Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Fashion Show during NYFW 2022.

Once things really got going, everything went well; the guests shouted and shouted when “What’s My Age Again?” from Blink-182? roared from speakers during a section of the show, complementing the collection’s oversized Blink graphic tee ($30) — which “has vintage throwback written all over it,” according to the product description, but isn’t actually vintage and may or may not have been produced with sustainable cotton.

A model parades for the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian fashion show.

A model parades for the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian fashion show.

A model parades for the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian fashion show.

A model parades for the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian fashion show.

A model parades for the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian fashion show.

This mission obscurity marred the rollout of Kardashian’s latest launch; When Boohoo announced the Poosh founder as its “new sustainability-focused ambassador” and announced that she would be designing two environmentally-focused collections, social media users called the partnership “completely BS,” ” insulting” and “embarrassing”, among others.

In August, Kourtney and her sister Kim were included in a list of stars who repeatedly exceeded their monthly water allowances amid California’s drought emergency. The famous family has also come under fire recently for their frequent use of carbon-spewing private jets.

Kardashian’s Boohoo collab sparked controversy.Boohoo

Boohoo itself, meanwhile, has come under fire for adding hundreds of new items (which may later end up in landfills) to its site per day, as well as a 2020 investigation by The Guardian which revealed that the company was paying its Pakistani factory workers as a mere 29 pence an hour to work in “appalling conditions”.

Ironically, in August the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that Boohoo was one of several retailers being investigated for “potentially misleading environmental claims” about their products.

The star defended the partnership on social media.Boohoo

Kardashian acknowledged the backlash from her collaboration (while simultaneously defending it) on Instagram on Tuesday — the same day the 45-piece collection, which ranges in price from $6 to $100, became available for purchase.

“I’ve been going back and forth to do this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think of when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” said she writes.

The Kardashian family have come under fire for wasting water and using private jetsBoohoo

“Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and although I knew it would have a backlash because the two just don’t go together, I thought that fast fashion, or fashion industry in general is wrong. everywhere. »

Kardashian said she hopes the partnership will “make an impact” by “taking [Boohoo] responsible for wider change” and bringing sustainability issues to the attention of “people who might otherwise have no idea of ​​the impacts fast fashion is having on our planet”.

“It definitely makes noise, which I was hoping for,” she concluded, adding that she was “proud to do it with intention and purpose.”

Kardashian included Blink-182 merch in the line as a nod to her husband, Travis Barker. Boohoo

