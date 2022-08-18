Kourtney Kardashian’s controversial post seriously divides fans

ads

Kourtney Kardashian has long been our inspiration for delicious vegan meals and healthy snack ideas, with the newlywed regularly providing the culinary products on her lifestyle site, Poosh.

SEE: Kourtney Kardashian’s epic birthday cake for daughter Penelope is breathtaking

However, the Kardashian star’s latest post has proven to be divisive among her impressive 196 million Instagram followers. Here’s Kourt’s ‘Strawberry Oat Milk Iced Coffee’, a lovely coffee infused with pink berries that the 43-year-old says she drinks ‘when matcha just isn’t enough’.

Loading player…

WATCH: Inside Kim Kardashian’s ultra-disciplined MET Gala diet

The mother-of-three shared an Instagram reel to Poosh’s account showing exactly how to make the aesthetic concoction, which involves mixing freeze-dried strawberries with a little oat milk before pouring it over a chilled glass of your cold brew. favourite.

“Although we love matcha, some days you just need coffee. (IYKYK.) On these days we make this Strawberry Oat Milk Iced Coffee from @_thekitchenconversation,” Poosh’s account read.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner’s realistic birthday cake for daughter Stormi has to be seen to be believed

Kourtney added freeze-dried berries to her morning coffee

It may sound delicious, but not everyone was convinced by the TV star’s Barbiecore coffee moment. Divided in the comments, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the unusual frozen drink.

“Yummm,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “High strawberry sugar,” followed by a flurry of pink hearts and berry emojis.

READ: Kylie Jenner’s menu aboard a $72.8 million private jet will leave you speechless

RELATED: How To Make Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Salad From KUWTK

Not so tempted by the pastel pink drink, another comment read, “Not sure about this one,” while a second wrote, “I just don’t see strawberry and coffee working together…”

“Absolutely not,” joked a third fan. And frankly? We can see why.

Kourtney loves sharing her favorite recipes on Poosh

It might not be a typical coffee combination, but adding strawberries (or any berry, for that matter) to your daily diet can have a number of health benefits.

Passionate about natural foods, we’re sure Kourtney’s good berry coffee wasn’t just for the gram. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, great for the skin, reducing inflammation, and even known for heart health.

SEE: The Kardashian-Jenners’ $191 million homes: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more

They’re also great for boosting immunity, so we’ll be sure to whip up this delicious, summer-ready coffee drink whenever we feel down.

Read more HELLO! American stories here

ads