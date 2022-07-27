Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, ‘copies’ Travis Barker’s rocker style during family outing in Los Angeles

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, has followed in her stepfather Travis Barker’s footsteps with her fashion choices.

She was spotted wearing a goth band The Cure t-shirt on a recent family outing.

seven

It seems ten-year-old Penelope admires the Blink-182 drummer and his punk style.

Pictured alongside her mother Kourtney, 43, and stepfather Travis, 46, the pre-teen wore a black graphic t-shirt from The Cure which she paired with beige track pants and a hoodie assorted.

The three were seen running errands in their home neighborhood of Calabasas.

Penelope held hands with Kourtney, who wore leggings, a long-sleeved t-shirt and a baseball cap, all in black.

seven

Graphic tee lover Travis wore a top by rapper Ice Cube, which he paired with baggy shorts and Vans sneakers.

They were seen stopping outside a dermatologist’s office before heading to the upscale Erewhon grocery store for lunch.

This isn’t the first time Penelope has taken inspiration from Travis’ signature style.

She even dyed her hair bright red to give herself an edgy look, just like the tattooed star, who is now teaching her stepdaughter to play the drums.

seven

FAMILY AFFAIRS

Penelope is one of three children Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, 39, along with Mason, 12, and Reign, seven.

Travis’ two children from his previous marriage, Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, also share their father’s taste in style.

Since her relationship with the musician blossomed, Kourtney’s clothing choices have leaned towards gothic and punk fashion.

PAINT IT BLACK

She is frequently spotted in black latex, fishnets and band t-shirts.

The Poosh founder showed off similar “funeral” looks during Travis and Portofino’s wedding weekend in May.

However, many fans miss Kourtney’s old style before she started dating her rock star husband.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was previously known for her “colorful” and “fun” outfits.

Some Kardashian fanatics begged her to bring back her vibrant old look.

But that doesn’t seem to be stopping Kourtney, who continues to dress like a rock star and flaunt her impressive figure on social media.

The newlyweds are also known for their heavy PDA, kissing on the red carpet and on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

seven

seven