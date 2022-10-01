Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, looks like she grew up wearing dark makeup, including blue eyeshadow in family photos

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s daughter Penelope shocked fans with her grown-up eyeshadow look in new family photos.

The pre-teen was seen wearing heavy, glossy makeup while out with her mom, stepdad Travis Barker and other family members.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos showing off her daughter Penelope's new adult look

The pre-teen showed off her makeup skills online

Kourtney, 43, shared a series of sweet photos with fans showing off the fall fun they had.

The star gushed: “There’s just something about fall, back to school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins , my morning song to wake everyone up, it makes me so happy! ”

Fans, however, could only focus on Penelope’s adult appearance.

The young girl wore heavy blue eyeshadow in a few snaps alongside her Poosh founding mother.

In the first group photo, Penelope puckered her lips as she posed next to smiling Kourtney and Travis, who were leaning against a chain-link fence.

She didn’t appear to have any other makeup on in the photo — at least nothing obvious.

Penelope is known for her bold makeup, much to the surprise of fans.

She occasionally shows off her makeup skills online.

TEACH US, P

In August, Penelope shared a TikTok video of herself doing her makeup.

During the 14-second video, the preteen showed followers her morning makeup routine — layering concealer, eye shadow and lip gloss.

Kourtney’s only daughter of three with her ex Scott Disick put on a headband to keep her hair out of her face, then put on various products — some made by members of her family.

At the end, Penelope filmed her finished look, with her outfit of the day, as an interesting song played in the background.

SONG CRY

It was sped up and set to a rap song, which happens to be All Fall Down by Kanye West – Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

While it didn’t go unnoticed, neither did Penelope’s age given what she was posting.

She captioned the video: “Hello”, with two smiling emojis – which was so sweet, but fans still had to say something.

On Reddit, one slammed, “How old is this girl for f**ks sake.”

Another ripped: ‘I can’t believe she’s 10 and people are supporting this.

“I have a 10 year old child. Simply not. They only have a few years of pure innocence left before they begin to learn how to grow up.

“TikTok is over 13 I believe. It shouldn’t even be allowed.

A third defended: ‘What she’s doing is so minimal it’s not hurting anyone. I had access to eyeshadow and looked crazy lol.

And a fourth: “There’s nothing wrong with a little kid experimenting with make-up and all that, but the fact that it’s being released worldwide gives me irritation… I guess I am ‘old school’.”

Some fans seemed to think Penelope’s song choice was a clue to the state of Kim and Kanye’s relationship.

It came shortly after the Hulu star called it quits on her nine-month relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.

Even though Penelope has disabled comments on her video, that hasn’t stopped fans from running to Reddit to discuss it.

“Penelope’s Tiktok to Uncle Ye’s song,” they captioned the thread.

“Uh… is that a sign?” asked one platform user.

“Kim and Kanye are back together. That’s it!” a Kardashian fan chimed in.

A fourth wrote: “Oh my God! She used her song!

Meanwhile, other fans are focusing on Penelope’s bond with her father.

FAMILY TIES

In early September, Scott was praised for spending time with Penelope and her cousin North West.

In one of the many photos, Scott was pictured driving the motorboat as Penelope happily leans over his shoulders.

While in another, the Talentless founder was shown allowing his only daughter to be captain and take control of the wheel.

Penelope was then shown sailing with North, who stared coldly at the camera as she was bundled up in her life jacket.

Later, Scott’s son Reign took over the wheel.

He is depicted at the controls while his father carefully instructs him.

Fans flooded the post’s comments section with praise for the father and uncle.

One fan wrote: “You are such a fun dad and you can see Penelope adores you.”

“Best dad and best uncle,” said a second while another added, “Dad of the year.”

The sentiment continued when another person commented, “You really are a great dad!”

“The best dad ever!” one rented.

Fans can't believe how grown up she's become in such a short time

Penelope showed off her makeup routine on social media

Meanwhile, fans enjoyed seeing Penelope bond with her dad Scott Disick