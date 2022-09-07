Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, looks so ‘grown up’ as she twins with her mother after fans stare at the rocker

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s daughter Penelope has apparently looked to her mother for style inspiration, sporting a similar look in a new photo.

The Poosh founder has come under fire for her rocker style, with fans accusing her of trying to look like husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 43, shared a photo of herself wearing what appeared to be a stylish beret, a white tank top and a black leather jacket over it.

She teamed the look with skinny sunglasses, which she had well below her eyes for the photo.

Around the same time, Scott Disick shared a photo of his daughter on his Instagram Stories.

She rocked a look surprisingly similar to her mother’s, shocking fans with how grown-up she looked.

In the photo, her curtain-style bangs hung down over her face while the rest of her hair looked pulled back.

She rocked a black newsboy cap and a simple black top.

Penelope flashed a subtle smile in the photo, which was taken outdoors.

Scott, 39, captioned the photo: “My little darling. »

As fans dig into Kourtney’s latest post, not everyone is feeling her style transformation.

Before posting just the top part of her outfit, the Kardashian star showed off the full look.

Fans found the second half questionable at best.

Kourtney snapped a photo of herself lying on a wooden floor with her legs stretched out in front of her.

She hovered the camera over her lower half, showing the legs of the denim pants she was wearing, which only covered her knees to her ankles.

The upper part of the pants appeared to be missing, leaving Kourtney’s bare thighs exposed.

She paired the ensemble with black square toe heels.

Kourtney didn’t include a caption to explain her attire.

In a Kardashian-focused online thread, fans ripped the mother-of-three for her fashion choices, calling the ensemble “ridiculous.”

“Wait, though. Let’s see how she styled the rest. It can look good or totally ridiculous,” one person said.

“I’m out of fashion. She used to be THE best dressed sister,” another commented.

“Doesn’t she realize it’s September?” Time to get your jorts back in rims,” a third remarked.

However, others preferred the look, as one wrote, “I really never know what I’m going to get from Kourtney, for better or for worse. I love that. »

Another agreed: “Lol, why do I like this? »

And another echoed, “Lowkey loves everything lol. »

MATCHY-MATCHY

Days before the post, Kardashian critics alleged that Kourtney got lost, swapping her brightly colored preppy outfits for her new rock star style.

The reality star accompanied her husband, Travis, as he performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium recently and shared behind-the-scenes photos from the event.

In the photos, Kourtney walked hand-in-hand with Travis, 46.

The Hulu star wore a white t-shirt over a black long-sleeved compression turtleneck.

The lower half of her studded skirt protruded from under her shirt, parting into four separate flaps that hung down beside her knee-high black boots.

Travis donned one of his usual looks, opting for a cut off t-shirt, distressed black pants and a matching pair of Old Skool Vans.

Kourtney captioned the post with an “eagle” emoji, honoring the late Foo Fighters musician Taylor.

The comments section was full of disapproving reactions to Kourtney’s outfit and her “new” style.

One person wrote: “It’s great that she’s happy, but it’s so weird that she completely changed her look. »

A second said: “I will never lose myself in my spouse. »

Another of Kourtney’s followers commented, “Love you Kourt but you’ve gone from classy to dangling!” »

A fourth commenter asked, “Why did she suddenly change her style? It’s weird. Does she decide what she wears now? »

While another person replied, “Love will make you change your whole identity. »

