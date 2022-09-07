Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, looks so ‘grown up’ as she twins with her mother after fans stare at the rocker

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 6 minutes read

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s daughter Penelope has apparently looked to her mother for style inspiration, sporting a similar look in a new photo.

The Poosh founder has come under fire for her rocker style, with fans accusing her of trying to look like husband Travis Barker.

Scott Disick shared a photo of his daughter looking just like her mother

5

Kourtney, 43, shared a photo of herself wearing what appeared to be a stylish beret, a white tank top and a black leather jacket over it.

She teamed the look with skinny sunglasses, which she had well below her eyes for the photo.

Around the same time, Scott Disick shared a photo of his daughter on his Instagram Stories.

She rocked a look surprisingly similar to her mother’s, shocking fans with how grown-up she looked.

All About Kourtney's New Company Lemme and Her Secret Business Partner Revealed

Kourtney goes pantless and launches a new mystery brand

In the photo, her curtain-style bangs hung down over her face while the rest of her hair looked pulled back.

She rocked a black newsboy cap and a simple black top.

Penelope flashed a subtle smile in the photo, which was taken outdoors.

Scott, 39, captioned the photo: “My little darling. »

Most read in Entertainment

NOT CUTE

As fans dig into Kourtney’s latest post, not everyone is feeling her style transformation.

Before posting just the top part of her outfit, the Kardashian star showed off the full look.

Fans found the second half questionable at best.

Kourtney snapped a photo of herself lying on a wooden floor with her legs stretched out in front of her.

She hovered the camera over her lower half, showing the legs of the denim pants she was wearing, which only covered her knees to her ankles.

The upper part of the pants appeared to be missing, leaving Kourtney’s bare thighs exposed.

She paired the ensemble with black square toe heels.

Kourtney didn’t include a caption to explain her attire.

In a Kardashian-focused online thread, fans ripped the mother-of-three for her fashion choices, calling the ensemble “ridiculous.”

“Wait, though. Let’s see how she styled the rest. It can look good or totally ridiculous,” one person said.

“I’m out of fashion. She used to be THE best dressed sister,” another commented.

“Doesn’t she realize it’s September?” Time to get your jorts back in rims,” a third remarked.

However, others preferred the look, as one wrote, “I really never know what I’m going to get from Kourtney, for better or for worse. I love that. »

Another agreed: “Lol, why do I like this? »

And another echoed, “Lowkey loves everything lol. »

MATCHY-MATCHY

Days before the post, Kardashian critics alleged that Kourtney got lost, swapping her brightly colored preppy outfits for her new rock star style.

The reality star accompanied her husband, Travis, as he performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium recently and shared behind-the-scenes photos from the event.

In the photos, Kourtney walked hand-in-hand with Travis, 46.

The Hulu star wore a white t-shirt over a black long-sleeved compression turtleneck.

The lower half of her studded skirt protruded from under her shirt, parting into four separate flaps that hung down beside her knee-high black boots.

Travis donned one of his usual looks, opting for a cut off t-shirt, distressed black pants and a matching pair of Old Skool Vans.

Kourtney captioned the post with an “eagle” emoji, honoring the late Foo Fighters musician Taylor.

The comments section was full of disapproving reactions to Kourtney’s outfit and her “new” style.

One person wrote: “It’s great that she’s happy, but it’s so weird that she completely changed her look. »

A second said: “I will never lose myself in my spouse. »

Another of Kourtney’s followers commented, “Love you Kourt but you’ve gone from classy to dangling!” »

Creepy AI imagines what the 'scariest person on Earth' looks like with terrible results

NASA's plan to save lives if a rocket explodes - including hiding from acid rain

A fourth commenter asked, “Why did she suddenly change her style? It’s weird. Does she decide what she wears now? »

While another person replied, “Love will make you change your whole identity. »

The pair have been compared in the past

5

Kourtney took the heat from her new rocker style

5

Fans accused her of trying too hard to copy husband Travis Barker

5

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 29 6 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily in Paris Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast

2 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya found the perfect comfortable and chic shirt for the office

3 mins ago

BETMGM LAUNCHES “IT’S ON”, ITS COLOSSAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN WITH AN ALL-STAR CAST

12 mins ago

Rihanna: her body criticized since she was a mother

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button