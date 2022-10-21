Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, looks so grown up in dad Scott Disick’s new photo as the teenager does her homework

SCOTT Disick has shared a new photo of his only daughter Penelope being a model student and doing her homework.

Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old looked adorable as she sat at a large table at her father’s house and put pen to paper.

The tween wore a light pink short-sleeved t-shirt and her hair looked damp as she smiled at her father’s camera.

Scott, 39, simply captioned the photo on his Instagram story: “Work, work, work, work.”

Kourtney also shares two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, with her ex-partner, but he posts the most photos of Penelope on social media.

Earlier this month, her fans were stunned at how much Penelope had grown when he shared a photo of them relaxing together at home.

Penelope smiled from ear to ear as she cuddled her dad on the couch while he planted a kiss on her forehead.

Father-of-three Scott simply captioned the photo: ‘Peep’, which is the nickname he gives to his 10-year-old daughter.

The sweet photo was reposted on Reddit and fans were quick to comment.

One person wrote: “I love Penelope, she’s so cute and it’s like she grew up overnight!”

Another said: “The nickname Peep is so cute”, while a third person added: “I like it when they say Peep-a-leep lol.”

Someone else commented, “This is adorable! I love all their nicknames for her. They have always been the best. Peep, Peep-a-leep, Pooshka, Poosh, Pinop…. Lol they are all so cute and funny.

Earlier this month, Kourtney received mixed reviews after revealing she was still sleeping with her daughter.

Kourtney made the admission while appearing on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and almost always has,” the TV star said.

“Unless she has a friend to sleep over or lets me sleep over at Travis’ or Aunt Coco’s [Khloe Kardashian] or at Aunt Kiki’s [Kim Kardashian]. But other than that, we’re so close.

Amanda praised Kourtney for being a “very complete” mother who “doesn’t follow any of the rules that [she’s] Assumed”.

Kourtney agreed and pointed out how much she resembles her “mini-me”, Penelope.

“I can’t even explain it. She’s my daughter that I don’t worry about,” the reality star said.

Listeners expressed their differing opinions on Kourtney’s parenthood in an online thread.

One wrote: “I’ll be honest, I think it’s a little weird. As well when the child is around 5 years old, but 10? »

Another wrote: “These poor children have no privacy. Imagine you are 10 years old and the whole world has access to it, including all your friends. Any 10 year old I know would be mortified.

