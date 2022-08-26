Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope, 10, Reveals ‘Major Secret’ About Kim and Kanye West Getting Back Together

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s daughter Penelope has appeared to reveal a major secret about her Aunt Kim and Kanye West getting back together.

The 10-year-old used the rapper’s song in a recent Tiktok video.

Penelope posted the clip on the popular platform, an account she and her famous mum share.

During the 14-second video, the preteen showed followers her morning makeup routine.

Kourtney’s only daughter put a band over her hair to pull it out of her face, then put various products on her, including concealer, eye shadow and lip gloss.

At the end, Penelope filmed her finished look, complete with her outfit of the day.

She captioned the video, “Have a nice morning,” along with two smiling emojis.

It was sped up and set to one song, which happens to be Kanye’s All Fall Down.

Speculation that Kim and Kanye are reconciling flooded the internet recently and fans believe that was another clue.

It comes after the Hulu star broke off her nine-month relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.

BACK TOGETHER?

Even though Penelope has disabled comments on her video, that hasn’t stopped fans from running to Reddit to discuss it.

“Penelope’s Tiktok to Uncle Ye’s song,” they captioned the thread.

“Uh… is that a sign?” asked one platform user.

“Kim and Kanye are back together. That’s all ! a Kardashian fan chimed in.

A fourth wrote: “Oh my God! She used her song! »

THE SIGNS

That’s not the only sign fans believe will lead to a Kimye reunion.

Earlier this week, Kim posted a photo on Instagram where she sported a pair of boots with Snoop Dogg’s face printed on them.

In the photo, the model crouched down while posing for a mirror selfie in the huge dressing room inside her $60 million mansion.

Kim’s wardrobe caught the eye of fans, who thought her outfit resembled her ex Kanye’s signature style.

He wore a shirt with the exact same image on it in the past.

Earlier this month, Kim also wore white bikini bottoms and a matching white top that read “The Incredibles.”

Fans pointed out that Kanye once opened up about his love for the Disney movie, The Incredibles, during an interview on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim has also started wearing Kanye’s Yeezy-branded clothes again.

A few weeks ago, she posed with their daughters North and Chicago while all three wore Yeezy sunglasses.

They rocked black leather outfits and matching oversized silver shades in the series of selfies and photos.

The SKIMS founder captioned the snaps: “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”

She also wore Yeezy thigh-high boots in a steamy video earlier this month.

There have been numerous recent instances where the star and her children have worn something from the brand, which has only prompted fans to speculate even more.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children together.

