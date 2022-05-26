Kourtney Kardashian’s Doctor Recommends Drinking Travis’ Semen 4 Times A Week

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to do anything to get pregnant with Travis Barker. All.

During the latest episode of reality TV show The Kardashians, Kourt confessed to her ayurveda (traditional medicine) expert that her fertility doctor advised her to ingest her husband’s semen.

“He told me that drinking his sperm four times a week would help my thyroid gland.”

“I love this doctor,” added Travis Barker, noting that his ejaculate was top quality.

The couple documented their childbearing journeys in the show’s new season. Unfortunately, for the moment, things are not going as the lovers had hoped.

To improve her chances of getting pregnant, the 43-year-old has stopped consuming caffeine, exercising and is now practicing abstinence.

Barker and Kardashian just recently tied the knot in Italy in an extravagant ceremony.

Together, the couple have six children from other unions.

