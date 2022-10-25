Kourtney Kardashian’s ex in a relationship with the daughter of a famous singer… her age will surprise you!

Last May, Kourtney Kardashian married her darling Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony that took place in Italy. The entire Kardashian / Jenner clan was obviously present for the event since Kourtney was getting married for the first time at 42 years old. Before this union with Travis Barker, who is none other than the drummer of the group Blink 182, the pretty brunette was in a relationship with Scott Disick for more than ten years. Together, they had three children… but the eldest of the Kardashian sisters has always refused marriage proposals from her longtime sweetheart.

Pranks, alcoholism problems, deceptions, slippages… Kourtney Kardashian indeed refused to marry the father of her children whom she found emotionally unstable and sometimes too angry. Following their breakup, Scott Disick chained relationships with women much younger than him. Sofia Richie who was 15 less than him managed to stay by his side for three years. Then, the young dad consoled himself in the arms of several other young girls, namely Bella Banos, Megan Blake, Amelia Hamlin and more recently Rebecca Donaldson.

Scott Disick as a couple again

Single since April, Scott Disick has just found his shoes. For the first time since breaking up with Kourtney, the handsome 39-year-old has decided to bet on a woman his age. As UsWeekly claims, he would be in a relationship with Kimberly Stewart, 43 years old … who is none other than the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The outlet reveals that the two lovebirds have known each other for years after being introduced by Sean Stewart, Kimberly’s brother. “They have the same circle of friends and go to the same places,” says a source.

We also learn that they would be in a relationship for several months now but that they would have decided to wait before making their relationship public and official.

ES