Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, involved in a violent car accident…

While Kourtney Kardashian, her ex and father of her 3 children (Penelope, Reign and Mason), has just married for the first time, with Travis Barker, and this, 7 years, after their final breakup, things are not going well. not strong for Scott Disick. The Lord, as he likes to call himself, is talked about for a car accident…

Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini

Happened this Sunday, TMZ reports that he crashed his Lamborghini SUV into a stone mailbox near Calabasas, California, causing his vehicle to overturn. The site also shared a first photo of the damaged car from the side.

Luckily, on Scott Disick, only a small cut was found on his head and he didn’t need medical attention. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s office revealed: “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and refused treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed at his request“.

Regarding the reasons for this crash, the authorities assured: “It was determined that the main cause of the traffic accident was speeding and that alcohol was not a factor”. And we necessarily think of another accident that made the headlines, in the Kardashian family. That of Caitlyn Jenner, the former father-in-law of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, and the dad of Kendall and Kylie.

Caitlyn Jenner’s accident still remembered

In February 2015, when he had not yet announced his gender change to the world and was still called Bruce Jenner, the one who had just left Kris Jenner was involved in a pileup of 4 cars, on Pacific Coast Highway, a fast track along Malibu’s famous beaches. A woman, Kim Howe, died and there were several injuries.

AF