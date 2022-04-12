Kourtney Kardashian’s gluten-free waffles

Food and gastronomy

Discover a new recipe every week to vary the pleasures in the kitchen.

For a sweet break, we trust Kourtney Kardashian this week for very fluffy gluten-free waffles, just to get rid of the guilt. A very simple recipe that the reality TV star revealed on her Poosh site.

Read also > Recipe of the week: Ravioli stuffed with sausage with a lemon butter sauce

Ingredients for 6 people:

200g almond flour

2 caps of vanilla extract

cinnamon

1 egg

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 banana

A little margarine

Maple syrup

2 tablespoons matcha powder



Recipe

Start by separating the yolk from the egg white, mix the yolk with the vanilla and the matcha powder, the cinnamon according to your convenience and the almond flour. Then beat the egg white and set aside.

Then mash the banana with a fork and incorporate it into the batter and then add the egg white.

Grease your waffle mold and cook a ladle of batter for a few minutes. All you have to do is serve your hot waffles with maple syrup.

Enjoy your lunch !