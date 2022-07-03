Kourtney Kardashian’s husband hospitalized with pancreatitis

THE ESSENTIAL The pancreas is an organ.

It has two main functions: an endocrine function which regulates the level of sugar in the blood and an exocrine function with the manufacture of enzymes essential for digestion.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, husband of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, has been hospitalized with pancreatitis.

Stomach cramps

“He was complaining of stomach cramps,” explains a relative in the People media. “Kourtney was worried yesterday, as was the musician’s daughter. They both were,” he still reports. Travis Barker first went to West Hills Hospital, then was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment. It is not known at the moment how the state of the American star is evolving.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas. It settles in a few hours or a few days and can regress spontaneously (in 80% of cases, editor’s note). “In contrast, severe pancreatitis – often related to necrosis or fat – is life-threatening,” specifies the snfge. “When the inflammation persists and is the cause of irreversible damage to the pancreas, we speak of chronic pancreatitis”, continue the experts.

Gallstones and alcoholism

In nearly 70% of cases, gallstones and alcoholism are involved in the occurrence of acute pancreatitis. The third major cause of this pathology (10%) is a tumor of the pancreas: cancerous or benign, cystic or not.

The incidence of acute pancreatitis is 30/100,000 in men and 20/100,000 in women. Its overall mortality rate is 5%.