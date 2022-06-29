Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker hospitalized in serious condition

Almost a month after their marriage, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already facing health problems. The former Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday, June 28, reveals the American site TMZ, which relays a photo of him on a stretcher.

Travis Barker went to the West Hills hospital on Tuesday morning, for “a medical problem”, explains TMZ but the medical team needed to provide him with additional care. He was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance.

His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side all day as revealed in a photo taken by the American site. Travis Barker’s condition remains unknown at this time. On social networks, he makes his fans fear the worst: “God save me”, tweeted the former drummer. His daughter, Alabama Barker, had also published a photo of his father on his hospital bed on TikTok, before deleting it.

