Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker mourns the loss of three best friends with a heartbreaking message

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, is mourning the loss of his three best friends with a series of heartbreaking messages.

The Blink-182 drummer and his friends Chris Baker, Charles “Che” Still and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were involved in a plane crash in September 2008.

Travis, 46, and DJ AM were the only surviving passengers from the September 19 flight.

Tragically, Goldstein died a year later of an overdose as he struggled to cope with the impact of such a horrific event.

Today, the rockstar drummer shared several snaps on his Instagram Stories as a tribute to his fallen friends.

The first post is an artwork dedicated to his loved ones and shows a pair of praying hands on a white cross on a black background.

Decorative cursive text around the cross reads, ‘rest in peace’ and ‘never forgotten’.

A banner under the hands shelters each of the names of the deceased; “Lil Chris, Che and DJ-AM. »

The following posts show each of Travis’ friends with the final photo featuring Travis, Chris and DJ AM sharing a laugh together.

THE CRASH

In September 2008, Barker was traveling to California from South Carolina alongside his friend and DJ Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein when their plane crashed on takeoff.

The aircraft in question was a Learjet 60 that had only two years of flying experience prior to the incident, although it had 108.5 flight hours with 123 take-off and landing cycles.

The captain of the jet was Sarah Lemmon, 31, who had received several disapproval notices during her training process.

The plane misjudged the distance from the runway, overshot the end of the runway and crashed through the airport fence.

The plane crossed South Carolina Highway 302 and came to rest on an embankment, before bursting into flames.

Both pilots of the plane were killed, while Barker and Goldstein suffered horrific second and third degree burns.

The two survivors, along with the property of two of the deceased, have sued both the company behind the plane – Learjet – and the tire manufacturer Goodyear, which they found responsible after the crash was caused by one of the plane’s tires exploding – causing Lemmon to try to abort the high-speed takeoff.

Four of the six people on board died in the crash, with Barker and Goldstein seriously injured.

Pilot Lemmon and First Officer James Bland lost their lives along with passengers Charles Monroe Still, Jr. and Chris Baker.

OPENING

Barker has rarely spoken about the incident that left him diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, but he relived the horror moment on the Joe Rogan Podcast in late 2019.

The drummer said: “When I jumped out the emergency exit when the plane exploded, I was in such a rush to get out of the plane that I jumped straight into the jet, which is full of fuel.

“My whole body lit up. I had kerosene all over my body. I burped kerosene for almost three months (after).

“When I jumped in the jets…I started running…I was ripping my clothes off because that’s what my instinct was telling me to do…but I didn’t know I was still on fire because I was soaked in jet fuel. »

Sixty-five percent of the batsman’s body was badly burned, and Barker faced the daunting prospect of having his right foot amputated.

He said: “My right foot almost didn’t survive, that’s what was soaked the most, it was my shoes and my socks.

“I was running towards a freeway and I heard a guy yelling, ‘Stop, drop and roll,’ and I heard him through all the chaos of sirens and stuff.

“I stopped, fell and rolled, and the only thing that was still on fire was my feet. So they were on fire the longest. »

Barker will spend more than eleven weeks in hospital following the incident, during which he will undergo 26 surgeries and skin grafts.

He revealed to Rogan the detrimental impact it had on his mental health, saying, “After my accident…I spent four months in a hospital receiving morphine every day.

“When I was in the hospital, I took so many drugs that I didn’t even know my two friends had died. I didn’t know the pilots died. I didn’t remember anything.

“I kept thinking everyone was in hospital, including the two drivers and my best friends. I thought everyone was in different rooms until two weeks before I left. Then I went crazy… I was in the wrong place.

“I was a little crazy. I was suicidal. I did a lot of trauma therapy when I was in the hospital to calm things down after my surgery. Over time…I started to feel better. »

Barker has since flown again for the first time since the accident – with his famous wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in August 2021.

ANOTHER LOSS

Recently, Johan “Yo” Esbensen, Canadian streetwear designer and former business partner of Travis, tragically committed suicide.

Johan founded California brand Rogue Status/DTA in 2005 and later brought Travis in as an investor and partner.

The drummer would later boast in his memoir that the company earned “between $4 million and $10 million” in the first year.

Although the company – whose initials stand for Trust No One – was later disbanded, Travis has resurrected the name of a record label he started in December 2019.

He was spotted this summer in Malibu with his wife Kourtney while sporting a black DTA t-shirt.

Now friends and relatives have told the US Sun that Esbensen took his own life last year, aged 45, after battling his mental health and a failed relationship with a Victoria’s Secret model.

Travis appeared shocked by the death and posted a RIP message for his former partner on social media.

