Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Travis Barker Slams ‘Mean People’ After Couple Ripped Over Parking In Handicapped Spot

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has applauded ‘mean people’ amid backlash for parking in a handicapped spot.

The Blink-182 star defends himself and his wife.

On Sunday, Travis appeared to send a subtle message to people attacking him and Kourtney, 43, online.

He shared a pair of photos of himself holding a small dog in his arms.

In the first photo, we see her staring directly into the camera, sticking her tongue out.

The second shows him puckering his lips to kiss the pooch.

He captioned the post: “Wicked people suck. »

Over the weekend, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her black Mercedes Benz SUV parked next to Travis’.

She captioned the post: “Mom and dad. »

While the Poosh founder seemed to find nothing wrong with the photo, fans didn’t find it all that innocent.

NOT COOL

Fans were quick to point out that not only was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s car parked sideways, but it was slightly above the blue diagonal lines painted on the ground, placing it in a disabled parking space.

Neither Kourtney nor Travis are disabled.

Online, fans ripped the pair for the parking failure, with one writing, “Atrocious parking! $500 bill, you punk. »

Another seemed to agree, joking: “So is mum or dad disabled? »

It’s unclear why Kourtney and Travis were parked where they were, but it could be that the duo were looking to stay close to their destination.

PREGNANCY BUZZ

Rumors are circulating that the star is pregnant with her fourth child.

Recent photos have fans convinced that Kourtney hid a baby bump using a variety of techniques — some more subtle than others.

Recently, Kourtney posted photos of herself wearing a shiny black leather dress.

It had a high slit and she teamed the look with black heels, feathered sleeves and dangling earrings.

In the first snap, Kourtney was seen leaning with one leg on the couch in her trailer with the other was on the floor.

Kourtney looked away with her dress falling over her legs.

She pulled her oversized sleeves in front of her stomach in the photo, covering it from view.

A second photo showed the star sitting on a couch, staring down at the floor.

She crossed her leg over her body and stomach and was positioned so that she could hide a bump if she had one.

“I think she is pregnant,” one person wrote in an online thread.

“So it’s just speculation, and I could be 100% wrong, but I feel like she’s been on the move lately. I think she posts old pics of her, but this is new to us, she’s hiding her belly herself. »

“Don’t turn me on,” another fan replied.

One of them intervened: “Look at the way she is sitting. Trying to hide a bump? »

Kourtney has repeatedly teased fans about the arrival of a fourth baby on social media with her outfit choices and food cravings.

Fans have been speculating about a possible pregnancy for some time.

IVF TRIP

Kourtney and Travis opened up about their desire to get pregnant on the first season of The Kardashians.

The reality star has revealed the extreme measures she’s taken in hopes of getting pregnant, including eating hard-boiled quail eggs and enduring intense cleansing in hopes of boosting fertility.

The couple also revealed their difficulties in conceiving a baby through IVF.

Although the spouses have no children together, they each have children with their exes.

Kourtney has sons, Mason, 12; Reign, seven; and daughter Penelope, nine, with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis is a father to two teenagers, Landon, 18; and Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

