Kourtney Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Reveals How To Do The Ideal Eyeliner For Droopy Eyelids

kourtney kardashian She is one of the celebrities who always looks spectacular and, although she is very beautiful in nature, her makeup artist takes care of giving it that touch glam that we love every time we see her on a red carpet. Through your portal of beauty pooshthe eldest sister of the Kardashian family revealed how to make the Eyeliner perfect for droopy eyelids.

Unlike her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes are hooded or droopythat is, the skin of the fixed eyelid often hides the movable eyelid, which can make the eyes appear smaller. So if you, like Kourtney, have droopy eyelids and it’s hard for you to make a perfect eyelinerfollow these tips.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup artist?

The makeup artist of the eldest sister of the Kardashian family is Patrick Taa makeup artist very popular in Hollywood, because -in addition to working with kourtney kardashian– has made iconic beauty looks of celebrities like Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

Photo: Instagram @patrickta

How to do the eyeliner in the style of Kourtney Kardashian?

According to Patrick Ta, Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup artist, The secret to making the perfect eyeliner for droopy lids is to use an eyeshadow on the upper lash line and blend to make the eye shape. eyeliner. Also, for more formal events, the makeup artist draw a very thin line with liquid eyeliner on the lid and apply natural false eyelashes.

The first thing you should do is apply a brown eyeshadow on the upper lash line and, with the help of a blending brush, extend the tone towards the end of your eye. Later, apply another eyeshadow, but this time in dark brown to add depth and dimension. Finally, do the same procedure on the lower lash line and blend perfectly.

Photo: Instagram @patrickta

East Eyeliner is perfect for people with droopy eyelids because it will help you open your eyes. Similarly, this makeup it’s super easy, so you don’t need to be an expert to make it look amazing. You can create more dimension by applying a bit of beige eyeliner on the lower water line to give the illusion that your eye is larger.