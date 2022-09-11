Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian’s Recent Instagram Account Has Fans Saying Her Style Is A “Hot Topic”

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Kourtney Kardashian may have risen to fame as a reality TV star, but these days she’s content to be best known as the wife of drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker’s whirlwind romance has been described by some as gritty, but many fans love the obvious affection the two have for each other.

One thing that isn’t controversial is how Kardashian’s style has evolved over the past year, with most family critics poking fun at her variety of rock star-inspired outfits.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, captivates by the incredible resemblance to her parents

2 mins ago

He fulfilled a dream! Chilean cheerleader graduated with honors from Harvard

13 mins ago

Who will be Prince Eric? These are the actors who will play the characters in the new movie

24 mins ago

Gael Garcia becomes Marvel’s werewolf

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button