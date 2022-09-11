Kourtney Kardashian’s Recent Instagram Account Has Fans Saying Her Style Is A “Hot Topic”

Kourtney Kardashian may have risen to fame as a reality TV star, but these days she’s content to be best known as the wife of drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker’s whirlwind romance has been described by some as gritty, but many fans love the obvious affection the two have for each other.

One thing that isn’t controversial is how Kardashian’s style has evolved over the past year, with most family critics poking fun at her variety of rock star-inspired outfits.

In a recent Reddit post, fans offered their take on one of Kardashian’s recent looks, one they agreed looked like something from Hot Topic.

Kourtney Kardashian | Michel Tran/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s Recent Instagram Post Showcased ‘Hot Topic’ Style Looks

Kardashian has been on the road with her rockstar husband, joining him backstage between his sets. Along the way, she’s taken to Instagram to show off a variety of outfits — and most of them are a far cry from what she’s worn before. keeping up with the Kardashians.

I’ve been wearing them since 6th grade? https://t.co/EjS1XjSrJ9 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 23, 2022

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, Kardashian wore black knee-high socks, along with an oversized band tee and what appeared to be a black bodysuit underneath.

In a Reddit thread, fans broke down the look, with one noting, “This is such a hot topic of her. Another joked: ‘That’s the girl behind the counter popping gum ‘hiiii welcome innnnn. »

Fans have a lot to say about Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit choices

Can you thank us later? https://t.co/Mlx0c4DeJS — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 29, 2022

Hot Topic stores are still a staple in many malls around the world. They first rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a destination where teens with a flair for goth, emo, and alternative styles could find clothes and accessories to suit their taste.

According to The New York Times, Hot Topic has enjoyed some resurgence in recent years, having survived the “retail apocalypse” and maintained its popularity with shoppers. Admittedly, Kardashian’s recent style choices seem to place her as a Hot Topic fan, though it’s unlikely the reality star was ever caught there in the heyday of keeping up with the Kardashians.

In another Reddit post, a fan posted the well-known meme of the two Spider-Men pointing at each other, captioning the post “Every time the dream team shows up in the Hot Topic matching”, and nicknaming one Spider-Man “Kourtney” and the other “Travis”. As one Reddit user commented, “I’m sorry, but this is hilarious. She is [in] his match era.

Kourtney Kardashian’s style has changed a lot since she started dating Travis Barker

Glamorous goals??https://t.co/7Gz6z7N4iC — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 7, 2022

As the astute Reddit user noted, Kardashian’s style has undergone a major transformation since her romance with Barker began in 2021. As Stylecaster reported, Kardashian used to favor sleek bandage dresses and sky-high heels during her early years in the spotlight.

She’s even gone through a boho-chic phase in recent years, rocking maxi dresses and flowy tops that seemed to match her low-key mom-of-three vibe. After she started dating Barker, the reality star seemed to want to match her boyfriend whenever possible, opting for lots of black leather, oversized band t-shirts and thigh-high rocker boots.

She also toned down her makeup, often choosing minimal glamor over dramatic eyeshadow and contour. Her avant-garde style has made Kardashian the favorite of many fashion magazines. While many fans on Reddit are clearly united in their amusement at Kardashian’s take on the goth rocker look, it’s clear that Kardashian herself is feeling more confident than ever.

