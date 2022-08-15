Kourtney Kardashian’s secret wedding dress revealed in never-before-seen photos

ads

Kourtney Kardashian’s lingerie-inspired wedding dress for her nuptials to Travis Barker is hard to forget, but she recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a very different wedding dress.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in mini white wedding dress – best photos

To mark her wedding dress designer Domenico Dolce’s birthday, The Kardashians star shared never-before-seen photos of her Dolce & Gabbana gown before details were finalized – and one showed off a top corset with a transparent fishtail skirt.

Loading player…

WATCH: Kylie Jenner films her mother Kris dancing at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

“Happy birthday to the iconic #domenicodolce!! I will forever cherish all the moments spent with you designing my wedding dress, the endless laughter and your vision and for making me feel like a princess. I love you and I hope you have the most magical birthday date! Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Several of the snaps showed her one-of-a-kind Alta Moda satin corset mini dress, which was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie and featured lace detailing around the bust and thighs. However, it seems the TV star considered a floor-length dress at some point before opting for an unconventional short skirt.

SHOP: 9 Best Black Wedding Dresses Inspired by Kourtney Kardashian’s Glam Goth Wedding

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Bizarre Wedding Favors Leave Fans With So Many Questions

The Kardashian star wore a fishtail skirt when designing her wedding dress

A standout detail of her outfit was her statement veil, which featured hand-embroidered flowers, a large image of the Virgin Mary, and the words “Family Loyalty Respect”, which was a tribute to the Blink-182 drummer’s tattoo, Travis.

“The veil is absolutely beautiful, I can’t live without it! commented one fan, and another added, “How exquisite that dress and veil was. »

Travis also looked smart in a black suit as he exchanged vows at a red altar in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022. The couple chose Villa Olivetta on the hilltop estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for their their idyllic wedding venue, offering guests breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. .

Kourtney wore a black mini dress for her pre-wedding party

For their pre-wedding celebrations, Kourtney was pictured walking hand-in-hand with her then-fiancé in another daring bridal outfit. She wore a black Dolce & Gabanna mini dress, with a sweetheart neckline and a striking applique of the Virgin Mary on the bodice. The bride-to-be added elegant opera gloves and a gothic black veil adorned with cobalt blue lace.

Days earlier, Kourtney turned to designers again for her intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse, donning a strapless lace gown that she customized to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice. . She paired the dress, which retails for $1,825, with sheer gloves, a matching veil and burgundy velvet shoes.

READ: Adele breaks silence on Rich Paul’s huge diamond engagement ring

Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter!

ads