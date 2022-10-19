Kourtney Kardashian’s Sheer Top and Leather Miniskirt: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: SplashNews

Kourtney Kardashian always wears some kind of sexy and edgy outfit, which is exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 43-year-old rocked a head-to-toe Boohoo outfit from her collection with a sheer mesh shirt and super cropped leather mini skirt.

Kourtney posted a slideshow of photos wearing the black and white patterned sheer mesh crop top. The long-sleeved shirt showed off her plunging black bra underneath which revealed great cleavage and she styled the top with a cropped black mini skirt.

The mini featured a wrap-around front and a silver chain attached to the side and it was accessorized with skintight, knee-length black leather boots. As for her glam, Kourtney kept her hair short and jet black and straight while parting to the side. A sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip pulled her look together.

Kourtney has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently posted a pic wearing a Skims All-in-One Shine Metallic Black Crew Neck Long Sleeve Onesie in Onyx. She styled the one-piece with a black choker necklace that had a silver cross dangling from it and a dark black glossy lip.

As if her outfits couldn’t get sexier, she dated her daughter Penelope Disick, when she wore a sheer black long-sleeved top with a picture of a saint on the front. Under the top, you could clearly see her low-cut black bra and cleavage. She slipped the top into a pair of baggy black wide leg pants and accessorized with black leather Balenciaga Cagole boots.