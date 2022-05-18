Kourtney Kardashian’s slinky mini wedding dress, rock Madonna in Santa Barbara

Once again, the youngest of the Kardashian clan celebrated her wedding in unexpected circumstances.

A Cadillac Deville convertible, two witnesses, and cans. Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker exchanged their wedding vows – officially – this Sunday, May 15, the day of the lunar eclipse, in Santa Barbara. Non-conformism seemed to be de rigueur during this civil ceremony in view, in particular, of the outfit worn by the youngest of the Kardashian clan. No cathedral train on the horizon or a princess-style dress, since she wore a tight-fitting white mini-dress, set with a heart in the hollow of her chest, signed Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney Kardashian, in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, marries Travis Barker. (Santa Barbara, May 15.) Capture Instagram account @kourtneykardash

The founder of the brand Poosh had chosen to combine her outfit with an accessory that gave her an air of Madonna. A tulle veil which came to cover her head carriage and which was transformed into long openwork gloves. The only touch that denoted: black pumps – the shade that Kourtney Kardashian had chosen to get married in Las Vegas on April 6.

Romantic trip

It is on Instagram that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have unveiled the first images of the ceremony. We can see the lascivious bride in the car, or the accomplice couple kissing languidly. A rock’n’roll-like staging in a Cadillac where the kitsch “Just Married” sign was displayed. Next stage of this soap opera: Italy, where the two lovers should celebrate their religious marriage with great pomp.