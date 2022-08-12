Kourtney Kardashian’s Stepdaughter Alabama Barker’s PrettyLittleThing Ad Banned Because She’s ‘Sexual’

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, who is Travis Barker’s daughter, has landed in hot water because of a PrettyLittleThing advert. A recent advert the 16-year-old did in conjunction with the fashion brand has been banned. The Sun reported that the teenager had posed for “inappropriate” images which had been criticized by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The brand was noted to portray her in a “sexual” way.

ADVERTISING

In an image from the ad, Alabama wore a pink mini dress, paired with pink high heels and orange sunglasses. She was holding a garden hose and spraying a nearby hedge. Another image showed her lying on a bed, licking her lips while talking on the phone. The ad text read, “Channel the reality of that teenage dream with barely there mini skirts.

ADVERTISING

The ASA mentioned that one of the images “bare her breasts”, while another image from the campaign showed Alabama wearing a “short tight dress while sucking on a lollipop”. The ASA banned the advert in the UK, noting that it “breaches our rules which state that adverts must not sexually portray or portray anyone who is or appears to be under 18”.

ADVERTISING

An ASA spokesperson said Alabama sunglasses that featured the text “THAT’S HOT” were considered a “reference to a sexual or passionate feeling.”

READ MORE

Kate Middleton voted the best dressed of 2022, Simone Ashley and Sophie Hermann also make the list

ADVERTISING

Is Travis Barker okay? Blink-182 drummer rushed to hospital with Kourtney Kardashian

They further added, “We considered that a number of his poses were also likely to be considered sexual. In several images, Ms Barker was shown lying on a bed and in one she was licking her lips in a sexually suggestive manner. Several of the images in which she wore a mini skirt involved Ms Barker squatting or flexing her leg, which accentuated the prominence of her upper thighs, to the point that her buttocks were almost visible. Ms Barker was shown spraying a hose of water placed between her legs, which we believe focused the eye on her crotch area. »

ADVERTISING

The brand immediately clarified that it “did not intend to sexualize Ms Barker and disagreed that she was portrayed in a sexual manner”. Additionally, they said they try to spread the message of body positivity to “encourage and empower young women to embrace their bodies and inspire confidence.”

ADVERTISING

When Alabama revealed the collaboration, her mother-in-law Kourtney commented with a bouquet of hearts. However, this did not sit well with the fans. One commented, “She’s just a child and shouldn’t be working. A comment on Reddit read, “Isn’t she 16?” God this world is so f****d lol. »

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING