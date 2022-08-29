Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson Landon, 18, sparks concern after hinting he is in rush hospital with new message

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s stepson Landon, 18, has raised concerns after it was suggested he was in emergency hospitalization.

It comes just weeks after her father Travis Barker, 46, was rushed to the emergency room with ‘life-threatening pancreatitis’.

5

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday night, Landon, 18, posted an image of his arm wearing a hospital bracelet.

The teenage model added the text: “I am home shlatt. »

Fans could also make out what appeared to be the white sheet of a hospital bed in the image.

However, the Blink 182 star’s mysterious son didn’t add any additional context.

It comes after Landon posted numerous cryptic messages in the middle of the night in recent months.

Meanwhile, Travis spent six days in June at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

He was rushed to the emergency room after being struck down with pancreatitis, which may have been triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

However, Travis recovered well from the scary episode and is back on drums.

Most read in Entertainment

WHERE YOU ARE GOING

He recently hit the road with Machine Gun Kelly, and his wife Kourtney, 43, joined him in Indiana for a romantic reunion.

The two posed for a bizarre truck stop photoshoot while out in the Midwest.

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in May in Portofino, Italy, in an over-the-top ceremony attended by their blended families, including Travis’ 16-year-old daughter, Alabama.

The drummer shares his two teenage children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

VERY SMALL CONTROVERSY

Alabama and Landon have already started their own careers in the fashion industry.

She is a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, while he has his own line of punk-inspired clothing for BoohooMan.

However, Alabama’s PLT promotions have been controversial and were recently banned in the UK for portraying a child in a “sexual” manner.

In response, the brand said it “did not intend to sexualize Ms Barker and disagreed that she was portrayed in a sexual manner”.

Alabama has not publicly commented on the ban, while the ad can still run in the United States.

5

5