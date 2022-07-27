Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson Landon Barker, 18, sparks concern after sharing disturbing late-night photo

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s stepson, Landon Barker, 18, has raised concerns after sharing a late night photo.

The young model took to her Instagram Stories around 5 a.m. local time to post a selfie in the dark.

The teenager shared this late night photo

Although the photo was unclear, it appears he was in a relationship with his new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 18.

The pair looked straight into the camera for the mysterious photo.

Landon then followed that up by sharing a photo from Charli’s account which showed them making out.

She held the camera up to the bathroom mirror for a selfie as the young lovers pursed their lips with Landon’s arms around her waist.

Who is Landon Barker dating?

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

It looks like the young model is a bit of a night owl as this isn’t the first time he’s shared an unexpected late-night post.

Last month, he wrote a lengthy cryptic message telling his followers: “People close to you can tell you they’re fine when they really aren’t and you’ll never know until it’s gone.” be too late. »

He added, “Please, please, please just spread the love.

“There’s no need to spread hate, just be nice to each other, you only live once. »

Likewise, her 16-year-old sister Alabama shared a weird post in the middle of the night earlier this week.

The Pretty Little Thing brand ambassador took to her Instagram Stories and shared a snap from a recent photoshoot.

In the accompanying text, she bizarrely instructed her followers to “spamm comments for a follow-up.”

Alabama later uploaded the same photo to their profile and added the caption, “I might trip over my finsta (fake Instagram).

“You can’t follow me. »

FAMOUS FAMILY

Landon and Alabama are the children of Travis, 46, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, 47.

The teens were introduced to Kardashian fans when the Blink-182 star started dating Kourtney, 43, in 2021.

The rocker’s son recently collaborated with fast-fashion label boohooMAN to put his name on a range of punk-inspired jackets, pants and suits.

Landon and Alabama are frequently seen on family outings with their father and stepmother Kourtney, who shares three young children with ex Scott Disick, 39.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started dating in 2021 and got married in May this year

Travis is also the dad of brand ambassador Pretty Little Thing Alabama

Kourtney and Travis enjoyed bringing their blended families together

