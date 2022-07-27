Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson Landon Barker, 18, sparks concern after sharing disturbing late-night photo

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s stepson, Landon Barker, 18, has raised concerns after sharing a late night photo.

The young model took to her Instagram Stories around 5 a.m. local time to post a selfie in the dark.

5

Although the photo was unclear, it appears he was in a relationship with his new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 18.

The pair looked straight into the camera for the mysterious photo.

Landon then followed that up by sharing a photo from Charli’s account which showed them making out.

She held the camera up to the bathroom mirror for a selfie as the young lovers pursed their lips with Landon’s arms around her waist.

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

It looks like the young model is a bit of a night owl as this isn’t the first time he’s shared an unexpected late-night post.

Last month, he wrote a lengthy cryptic message telling his followers: “People close to you can tell you they’re fine when they really aren’t and you’ll never know until it’s gone.” be too late. »

He added, “Please, please, please just spread the love.

“There’s no need to spread hate, just be nice to each other, you only live once. »

Likewise, her 16-year-old sister Alabama shared a weird post in the middle of the night earlier this week.

The Pretty Little Thing brand ambassador took to her Instagram Stories and shared a snap from a recent photoshoot.

In the accompanying text, she bizarrely instructed her followers to “spamm comments for a follow-up.”

Alabama later uploaded the same photo to their profile and added the caption, “I might trip over my finsta (fake Instagram).

“You can’t follow me. »

FAMOUS FAMILY

Landon and Alabama are the children of Travis, 46, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, 47.

The teens were introduced to Kardashian fans when the Blink-182 star started dating Kourtney, 43, in 2021.

The rocker’s son recently collaborated with fast-fashion label boohooMAN to put his name on a range of punk-inspired jackets, pants and suits.

Landon and Alabama are frequently seen on family outings with their father and stepmother Kourtney, who shares three young children with ex Scott Disick, 39.

5

5