Kourtney Kardashian’s Travis Barker Engraved Underwear: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian wears her heart on her panties! Travis Barker showed off his wife’s cheeky lace underwear which featured a romantic tribute to the star drummer.

On Sunday, June 19, the 46-year-old rocker posted a photo via his Instagram Story of the Poosh founder’s white and gold flower-adorned lingerie that read “Travis” in the center in blue lettering. Kardashian, 43, later reposted the image to her own social media account. The sexy snap came amid Barker’s Father’s Day celebration.

After paying tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., Kourtney shared moments from the intimate dinner party she hosted for her hubby. First, the reality star posted a video of the delicate table setting, which included fancy tableware and candles. Kourtney then shared a snippet of an enlarged movie screen, which displayed The father of the bride later that night. Next, the wellness guru uploaded a photo of her meal, which included a rice dish, roasted vegetables and more thanks to Chief K — a celebrity chef based in Los Angeles. The menu also offered spring rolls, fried tofu and potstickers. The meal ended with a matcha dessert.

Barker also introduced the special dinner, writing “Best Father’s Day” on a photo of the delicious food via his Instagram Story. “Matcha cake,” he captioned an Instagram story that showed off the pastry. The hitmaker also shared a photo from the dinner table on Instagram and thanked Kourtney along with daughter Alabama, 16, son Landon, 18, and daughter-in-law Atiana, 23, for an “amazing Father’s Day ”.

His offspring shared their own cries with the Blink-182 member. “Idk how you do it @Travis Barker With those three crazy little kids but at least we got stuck with a super dad who loves you so much,” Landon wrote via his Instagram Story in a photo from the set of Barker’s Architectural digest. “I love you beyond words can describe, your [sic] someone who always made sure family came first. I have so much respect for how you taught me in so many ways, thank you for bringing me into this word [sic] and show me how a real man treats you,” Alabama said. Atiana shared a sweet selfie of herself with Barker, writing, “Love you endlessly.”

Kourtney’s sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, spent the day with their dad, Scott Disick. The Flip it like Disick star, 39, shared sweet glimpses of their time together via her Instagram Story.

The vacation marked Barker and Kourtney’s first times as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot – for the third time – in Portofino, Italy on May 22. The nuptials took place after the lovebirds said “yes” to each other at a California courthouse on May 15 and at a ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3.

