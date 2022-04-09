Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegan Waffle Recipe

When we want to lose a few pounds, we tend to immediately imagine that we will have to restrict ourselves. Do not eat anything that makes us want. Just devour salad. Yet it is false, false and still false! You can taste very good small dishes, while paying attention to your line. And that, Kourtney Kardashian got it right! On his site Poosh, she reveals healthy recipes who wish us well. Which ones caught our eye? The vegetarian waffles which do not contain eggs, cow’s milk or wheat flour. An amazing result, easy to prepare, tasty, and above all digestible! Quickly discover this recipe.

Recipe: Kourtney Kardashian’s vegan and gluten-free waffles

For 2 waffles, you will need:

1 tablespoon ground flax seeds

3 tablespoons of water

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup almond milk

1 mashed banana

1/2 cup oatmeal

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup walnuts

1 cinnamon stick cut in half

Avocado oil

Kourtney Kardashian’s Waffle Preparation Steps

Mix the ground flax seeds with the water, to obtain what the Americans call a “flax egg”, then let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. Mix all the ingredients for the waffles in a bowl. Whisk well so that there is no lump in the then remove the cinnamon (it’s just to give taste). Heat your waffle iron with avocado oil. If you don’t have a waffle maker, you can cook them in a pan… but they will look more like pancakes! Pour the batter into the iron and cook until your waffle is golden brown (about 5 minutes). Turn it over and let the second side color. Enjoy with your favorite seasonal fruits and a drizzle of maple syrup.

