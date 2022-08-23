Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Band Is Worth Much Less Than Her Engagement Ring

Kourtney Kardashian is finally married. Her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, walked down the aisle. This year it was Kourtney’s turn. She found love with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and the two wasted no time in starting their lives together.

After a brief engagement, Barker and Kourtney tied the knot in Portofino, Italy. Their stylish little wedding was attended by famous friends and family members. During the ceremony, Barker presented Kourtney with her wedding band, which may not be as impressive as her massive engagement ring.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Italy

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y9-tPGrchlQ?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Fans were dying to see how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were going to plan their wedding. They both seem to prefer ’90s rocker chic, and their wedding reflects that while still being chic and fashionable.

The fashion was easy to pull off as Barker and Kourtney tied the knot at Dolce & Gabbana’s Italian beachfront mansion. Not only did fashion designers plan Kourtney and Barker’s nuptials, but they also dressed the whole family. Kourtney wore a short lace dress with an impressive lace veil.

Naturally, the wedding was a weekend affair. It means fans had all their eyes on Kourtney and her sisters as they sported various Dolce & Gabbana dresses while strutting the streets of Italy. Some of the most iconic looks from the weekend included Kim and Khloe in gothic lace dresses that fans said made them look like very stylish vampires.

Some fans may have been excited to see what kind of wedding rings Kourtney and Travis would afford. Despite the elegant wedding, Kourtney’s wedding band didn’t overshadow her engagement ring.

Kourtney’s wedding band is worth less than her engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in Paris, France | Marc Piasecki/GC Images via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring would have been hard to beat. According to Stevenstone, the rock Travis Barker gave Kourtney when they got engaged on the beach was worth around $1 million. The diamond is an 8-carat oval-shaped stone, and the band around it is studded with smaller diamonds.

The gorgeous ring now sits next to Kourtney’s wedding band, which is worth much less. The band is a ring of oval-cut diamonds, which are obviously smaller than the huge rock on Kourtney’s engagement ring. They are about 6 carats each. The band is worth around $180,000, which is about $800,000 less than Kourtney’s engagement ring. Both strips were designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Of course, if Kourtney had gotten an equally impressive wedding ring, she might have struggled to fit the two on her finger. The engagement stone is truly impressive.

Also, from Instagram photos, it looks like Barker’s wedding band is also set with diamonds.

How does Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring compare to other celebrities?

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/3K1aw0APQ3s?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity to get married recently. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married a few weeks ago after a short engagement.

Lopez’s ring is the second she has received from Affleck. The two got engaged in 2002, although they broke up before making things official. Her previous ring was a Harry Winston pink diamond, which has gone up in value since their split. At the time, Affleck probably spent around $2.5 million there. Now he is worth over $10 million by some estimates.

Her new ring is an ultra-rare green diamond. Affleck has spent a lot more on this new rock. The ring he used to offer Lopez for the second time could be worth up to $10 million.

Kourtney’s ring may not have cost as much as Lopez’s, but it makes sense to her. Let’s hope she and Barker have a long and happy marriage.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Already Thinking About Baby With Travis Barker After Surprise Engagement