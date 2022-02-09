Kpmg buys Bitcoin And Ethereum

KPMGone of the 4 big fours in world consulting, has announced that it has a Canadian branch purchased an unspecified quantity of Bitcoin and Ethereum to add to your portfolio assets.

KPMG bought Bitcoin and Ethereum

On the twitter profile of the Canadian branch of KPMG, a post appeared last Monday confirming the operation.

We have just completed an allocation of cryptoassets to our corporate treasury, our firm’s first of its kind investment in the asset class. This includes Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens, and carbon offsets to maintain a net-zero carbon transaction: https://t.co/32hsKbnGuC – KPMG Canada (@KPMG_Canada) February 7, 2022

Benjie ThomasCanadian Managing Partner, KPMG Advisory Services, commented on the news:

“Cryptocurrencies are a maturing asset class. Investors such as hedge funds and family offices of large insurers and pension funds are gaining more and more exposure to traditional cryptocurrencies and financial services as banks, financial advisors and brokers are exploring offering products and services involving cryptocurrencies. This investment reflects our belief that the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will continue to grow and become a regular part of the asset mix. “

The purchase would have been made using the service Gemini Trust Company.

The fact that this purchase took place in Canada could be related to the fact that the country would have a more favorable regulatory framework than for example in the United States towards digital assets.

KPMG in the cryptocurrency industry

But this investment it is certainly not the first “foray” of the consulting firm into the world of cryptocurrencies. KPMG has long formed a section dedicated to cryptocurrencies and blockchain services in general.

Its US office is responsible for auditing the software company MicroStrategy Incorporated, which it owns the largest cryptocurrency holding in the world.

Recently the partner of KPMG Canada, Kareem Sadeksaid the company plans to strengthen its position in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT) and metaverses.

“We have invested in a solid cryptocurrency practice and will continue to improve and develop our capabilities through decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse, to name a few. We expect to see a lot of growth in these areas in the years to come ”

These are the words of Sadek, who for a few months has led the Crypto Assets and Blockchain Services division of KPMG.

The reaction of the crypto community

The news has clearly opened up a lot of discussion within the crypto community, and opinions are mixed, although almost everyone seems to agree that, an investment in digital assets by a large consulting firm, by its nature rather conservative, it is definitely anyway great news for Bitcoin and the crypto world.

It is not excluded that other consulting firms may now follow KPMG’s example.

One of the Big 4 Accounting Firms (KPMG) adding bitcoin to its balance sheet is huge signal. I’d expect the others to follow suit (PwC, E&Y, Deloitte). The game theory almost makes it fait accompli.#bitcoin – Neil Jacobs (@NeilJacobs) February 7, 2022