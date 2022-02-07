KPMG buys Bitcoin and Ethereum

Another great company added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its heritage. This is the Canadian branch of KPMGone of Big Four of the world of consulting, in a move that will surely take echo even in the non-specialized cryptocurrency press.

An important move not only for the group, but also for Bitcoin and Ethereumwhich thus arrive directly in the world of companies which matter seriously, and which have great power to seduce other companies as well as their clients.

Who is KPMG and what has it bought?

KPMG is together with Deloitte, PwC And Ernst & Young one of the so-called big fourthe largest consulting and auditing firms that share this relatively fairly huge market. The Canadian division of KPMG confirmed via a Press release that you have purchased Bitcoin and Ethereum in order to keep them in the assets, without however noting how much has been invested and at what price.

In a few minutes the news made the rounds of the webnot because a millionaire purchase is expected, but because the name involved is actually one of the important ones, coming from the gotha of the world economy and who has one status very different from that of companies like Tesla or MicroStrategy.

A piece of news that, therefore, regardless of what the amount of money will have huge echo and it could also trigger, with the necessary time, a cascade effect that could also involve companies.

The number of major companies that have bought Bitcoin is growing

We have already talked about it in a our specialindicating the presence on the market of Bitcoin not only of Tesla And MicroStrategybut many others. Bitcoin – and in this case also Ethereumthey begin to do throat even to companies that, due to their history and type, might have little to do with the crypto world.

If it is reasonable to expect such a move from Elon Muskit is much more surprising to see KPMGalbeit with its division Canadian. On Cryptocurrency.it in fact we have been talking about for a long time cascade effect – and what happened today is yet another confirmation that we are on right way.

We write it black on white: we are facing a historical moment that is still far from its peak. The arrival of KPMG it is only one of the stages that will mark this incredible journey.