Krafton Appoints Neymar Jr. as New Official PUBG: Battlegrounds Ambassador

Neymar Jr., the global soccer superstar playing at PSG, will collaborate with the famous battle royale throughout 2022. The Brazilian will spearhead a series of in-game and out-of-game activations.

Neymar Jr. is coming to PUBG

Press release

KRAFTON, Inc. recently announced that the studio has officially teamed up with global soccer superstar Neymar Jr. as the newest official ambassador for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the popular battle royale that has sold over 75 years. million copies since its release in 2017.

As part of this partnership, Neymar Jr. will participate in a series of in-game and out-of-game events throughout the year to officially celebrate his passion for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, which he has played regularly since its release there. five years old. Specific details of these events will be announced at a later date but Neymar Jr. was able to kick off this partnership already with a special livestream on July 14. Players from around the world have taken on Neymar Jr. and his team, which includes South American content creators Gaulês, Netenho and Sparkingg. It was a tough fight to win thousands of G-Coin on Neymar Jr.’s official Facebook channel, so he and his friends explored the new PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS map called Deston in a bid to get the infamous Chicken Dinner.