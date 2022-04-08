Kraken closes its global office because “San Francisco is not safe”

The Golden City (Ciudad Dorada, in Spanish) is losing its shine as one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges based in the United States closes its headquarters in San Francisco.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell retweeted that Kraken will close its world headquarters at 548 Market Street in downtown San Francisco. In the retweet shared by a San Francisco-based political commentator, Richie Greenberg, the decision cites that:

“We closed Kraken’s world headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco after numerous employees were attacked, harassed and robbed on their way to and from the office.”

Cointelegraph has reached out to the Kraken team for comment and will update if and when they respond.

A poor advertisement for living in California’s financial hub, the tweet also claims that “San Francisco is not safe” and that crimes are “underreported.”

BREAKING: KRAKEN CEO Jesse Powell @jespow today issued a statement regarding rampant crime in San Francisco and the failures of DA @chesaboudin . pic.twitter.com/7gx7PldQM0 — Richie Greenberg (@richieSF2016) April 7, 2022

BREAKING: KRAKEN CEO Jesse Powell @jespow released a statement today regarding rampant crime in San Francisco and the failings of District Attorney @chesaboudin

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will also close its San Francisco headquarters in 2022, however, no mention of crime or homelessness. Instead, Coinbase followed the example of its competitor Binance by becoming a fully remote global company.

The Twitter community was quick to respond to the Kraken news, sharing dark anecdotes from working in San Francisco.

I worked at Market St for a few months, it is crazy, it turns into skid row after 6pm. I’m from Europe and never seen anything like it. Still have flashbacks of the things I witnessed. Just tried to look away and not get stabbed. Remember walking in the smell of skunk and pee. — Markus (@markustallinn) April 7, 2022

I worked on Market St for a few months, it’s crazy, it turns into a slum after 6:00 pm I’m from Europe and I’ve never seen anything like it. I still have memories of the things I witnessed. I just tried to look away and not get stabbed. Remember walking with the smell of skunk and urine.

The living situation is so dire that there are apps that track human waste in San Francisco, Snap Crap being one of the most popular. The apps help San Franciscans navigate the city without setting foot in it.

A map of San Francisco’s human waste. Source: arcgis.com

Comments from the Twitter and Reddit community shed light on how high rental prices have made homelessness more common, while crime is “rampant.” Median rent is now about $3,000 a month, while the San Francisco Chronicle estimates there are more than 18,000 homeless people in the city.

A 2020 report revealed that San Francisco and the surrounding area, the Bay Area, had the highest concentrations of cryptocurrency investment. In light of the Kraken decision and the social crises in San Francisco, control of cryptocurrencies and the future of finance may falter.

Other US cities and states have made their intentions to attract crypto capital clear: Texas, for example, is home to pro-Bitcoin (BTC) Senator Ted Cruz, while Web3 and crypto payments have been praised by the Mayor of Austin.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: