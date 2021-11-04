Kraken does not quote Shiba Inu: the revolt of the community

The community of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) did not take Kraken’s decision well not to list the token on its cryptocurrency trading platform.

What happened

In a tweet posted on Monday, US cryptocurrency exchange Kraken promised to list Shiba Inu on November 2 if the same tweet managed to get 2,000 likes.

@brianchoffman said if we get 2,000 likes we will list $ SHIB tomorrow – but he doesn’t think we can do it.#SHIBArmy where you at? – Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 1, 2021

The tweet in question managed to generate 2,000 likes within minutes of posting and now has over 81,000. However, Shiba Inu traders were disappointed to note that the coin didn’t even go public on November 3, despite the exchange’s promise.

Kraken confirmed on Wednesday that he would not actually be listing Shiba Inu due to “more work to be done” in the listing review process.

#SHIBArmy we’ve heard you loud & clear! Community is an important part of our considerations for all listings, and you have clearly shown your support. There’s more work for us to do as we move through our listing review process. – Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 2, 2021

Shiba Inu supporters were outraged that the exchange overturned its decision to list the cryptocurrency, and showed their displeasure on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Users believe that the false promises would have damaged Kraken’s credibility as a cryptocurrency exchange, with some users having decided to transfer their funds to Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) following Kraken’s behavior.

I’ve used @krakenfx since 2016, and you’ve now lost me as your customer. I will am taking my pennies over to @coinbase, at least they don’t tweet empty promises and lie to their investors. – george (@Art_Vandelayyy) November 3, 2021

Be careful, Kraken. Saying you’ll list a coin and then not after the price moved could be market manipulation. Especially when the effect of the listing is widely known. Worse still, if employees at Kraken bought or sold coins around this knowledge… insider trading? – Will Weiskopf (@will_weiskopf) November 3, 2021

If the exchange that I have my investment money on is playing games now then Im moving to another exchange… very unprofessional… maybe more will follow… – Halos (@temeculahalos) November 2, 2021

Price movement

In the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has lost 20.21% after a large holder moved 40 trillion tokens through the blockchain. On Thursday morning, at the time of publication, the coin was trading at $ 0.00004938, with a trading volume of $ 8.8 billion.

Now SHIB is in 11th place in terms of market capitalization, falling short of its rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), currently in 9th place with a market cap of $ 34 billion.

Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash