Kraken does not quote Shiba Inu: the revolt of the community

The community of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) did not take Kraken’s decision well not to list the token on its cryptocurrency trading platform.

What happened

In a tweet posted on Monday, US cryptocurrency exchange Kraken promised to list Shiba Inu on November 2 if the same tweet managed to get 2,000 likes.

The tweet in question managed to generate 2,000 likes within minutes of posting and now has over 81,000. However, Shiba Inu traders were disappointed to note that the coin didn’t even go public on November 3, despite the exchange’s promise.

Kraken confirmed on Wednesday that he would not actually be listing Shiba Inu due to “more work to be done” in the listing review process.

Shiba Inu supporters were outraged that the exchange overturned its decision to list the cryptocurrency, and showed their displeasure on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Users believe that the false promises would have damaged Kraken’s credibility as a cryptocurrency exchange, with some users having decided to transfer their funds to Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) following Kraken’s behavior.

Price movement

In the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has lost 20.21% after a large holder moved 40 trillion tokens through the blockchain. On Thursday morning, at the time of publication, the coin was trading at $ 0.00004938, with a trading volume of $ 8.8 billion.

Now SHIB is in 11th place in terms of market capitalization, falling short of its rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), currently in 9th place with a market cap of $ 34 billion.

Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash

