Kraken expects a high of $ 96,000 for the ongoing Bitcoin bull run

New research suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) may hit the $ 98,000 price target, but this level is likely to turn out to be the high of the post-halving cycle.

In its “October 2021 Market Recap & Outlook,” large US cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said that Bitcoin is expected to hit around $ 96,000 if it copies the previous bull run this quarter.

The replica places Bitcoin’s maximum under $ 100,000

Amidst BTC price predictions up to $ 300,000, Kraken’s new analysis suggests that if BTC / USD were to copy its performance in 2017, this cycle’s high could be missing $ 100,000.

Even if the “worst case scenario” for the November close anticipates $ 98,000, it is possible that Bitcoin will eventually peak around this level.

“At the current pace, Q4 looks more like Q4 in 2017 with a correlation of 0.88. It should be noted that the Q4 of 2017 turned out to be the third best Q4 in the history of Bitcoin with a gain of + 220%,”Indicated Kraken.

“Assuming that BTC continues to follow in Q4 2017’s footsteps, we can expect it to continue higher towards the end of the month. To provide context, a + 220% in Q4 2021 would imply a price of $ 96,355 per BTC. “

Bitcoin yield comparison chart in Q4. Source: Kraken

Additionally, the report notes that November has historically tended to be the most volatile, as well as having the largest monthly returns.

Another prediction involves the Bollinger Bands and Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI).

“Historically, the highs of BTC cycles have coincided with the arrival of the price at the upper Bollinger band AND a value of 96 in the 1-month relative strength index (RSI),” he added.

Currently at 71.7, the RSI still has room to grow in line with price action in the spot market. As Cointelegraph reported, the metric underpins some of the highest price predictions for this cycle.

The upper Bollinger band, on the other hand, is currently around $ 112,000.

Bitcoin’s Upper Bollinger Band, 1-Month RSI vs. BTC / USD. Source: Kraken

The $ 1 trillion market cap is here to stay

Should the Bitcoin rally be halted by significant resistance near $ 70,000, a correction may not cost the bulls more than 20%.

Related: ‘Resistance Is Futile’: 5 Things to Watch in Bitcoin This Week

Looking at the cost at which each Bitcoin changed hands, analyst Willy Woo concluded that the $ 50,000 to $ 60,000 zone is very solid support.

“In my view, Bitcoin as a $ 1 trillion asset class is now cemented, I doubt it will drop below this zone,He commented on Monday sharing data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

“Map of each Bitcoin at the price at which it changed hands among investors last time. Huge price validation between $ 50,000 and $ 60,000. In my view, Bitcoin as a $ 1 trillion asset class is now cemented, I doubt it will drop below this zone. This data represents the Glassnode URPD indicator displayed. “