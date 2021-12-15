Kraken’s CEO cancels his $ 100,000 BTC prediction in 2021

While Bitcoin (BTC) continues its consolidation at around $ 48,000, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell is not ruling out a potential collapse of crypto markets in the near term.

A crypto winter is now “possible,” Powell pointed out during a December 14 interview with Bloomberg Technology, explaining that historically Bitcoin and the crypto ecosystem have evolved around cycles “in a sense based on the halving of Bitcoin.“

Despite the looming crypto winter potential, however, Powell is confident the market will recover from the bear market with the return of investors after BTC dips below $ 40,000:

“I believe many see any price under $ 40,000 as a buying opportunity. Personally, I bought it when it dropped to nearly $ 30,000 a few months ago and I believe a lot of people are just waiting to get back in at lower prices. “

In the interview, Powell mentioned some of his previous Bitcoin predictions, including the one that he saw Bitcoin at $ 100,000 at the end of 2021. The CEO made this prediction in August, stating: “I believe we could see the price exceed $ 100,000 at the end of the year or early next year.“Furthermore, in March he anticipated that the price of Bitcoin”it will rise to infinity.“

“It’s hard to know where it will go,Added Kraken’s CEO, making it clear to remain bullish on Bitcoin over the long term. “When you consider Bitcoin’s long-term trend, it is consistently positive. To people I always say ‘if you are thinking of buying Bitcoin, consider it an investment for more than five years’.“

Many well-known figures in the crypto community predicted that BTC would hit $ 100,000 by the end of 2021, including creator of the PlanB stock-to-flow model, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, Anthony Pompliano, CEO of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, and others.

Last week, Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan said the $ 100.00 by the end of the year is a “difficult forecast to make,”Suggesting that Bitcoin could reach this price in 2022.