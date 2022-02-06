Kramer against Kramer and the new motherhood of those who claim freedom

Kramer vs. Kramer (Kramer vs. Kramer), directed in 1979 by Robert Benton, is one of those cinematographic works that are still talked about. Winner of 5 Oscars (Best Film, Director’s Award, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Non-Original Screenplay) and numerous other awards, including 4 Golden Globes and 3 David di Donatello, he became in a few weeks the highest-grossing film in the United States that year was released. Success soon crossed borders and became global.

It’s easy to see why viewers around the world loved a film like this one, which tackles a difficult theme like separation with realism. Even today, after more than 40 years, it is easy to recognize yourself in a couple who are facing a crisis because the mechanisms of pain are always similar. They come out from the very first scenes of the film, through the description of the very distant universes that have become the two members of the couple. This is how we meet Joanna, in silent reflection at the foot of a child’s bed: a close-up on her tired eyes is more effective than a thousand dialogues. The comparison shows an alternate montage on images of a young man resting his feet on an office desk, visibly satisfied with a business success. It is Ted who, despite the late hour, is chatting quietly with a colleague while his wife is aware that she cannot take it anymore. The woman’s pain is in fact of a poignant intensity: she packs a suitcase and when Ted arrives she tells him that she has understood many things, that she can’t take it anymore, that she will leave home. The man does not listen, he does not want to hear, so she explicitly tells him that he married the wrong woman, implying that the problem is her, and adds a sentence that goes against all forms of rhetoric about motherhood: “I have no patience. I’m not right for him (meaning the son). ” She says it with a new awareness, with deep conviction. “I have no patience”: this is how she tells in three words the unspeakable thought of many mothers, the anxieties and contradictions of a feeling that has a thousand shades. And then Joanna does something that is symbolic and tells of an ignominious wish: she gets back the $ 2,000 she had in the bank when they got married. Here, she is again the girl who had plans that she was unable to carry out. She wants to start again from there, from the small, ridiculous sum that she belonged to when she was a free woman. The first 10 minutes of the film are enough to stage, in all its crudeness, the incommunicability of two people who live a relationship that no longer works. Joanna leaves her house despite Ted being convinced that she will return, because such a radical change is inconceivable for him. Mrs. Kramer leaves the scene leaving a void to fill (along with most of the filmic narrative) for her husband. In fact, Ted is the great protagonist of the story, an immense Dustin Hoffman whose interpretation is legendary. We follow him in the long days and months that follow the separation and that will upset his life. His point of view is new, purely masculine, and at the time allowed for a necessary reflection on the roles of “father” and “mother”; however, it was also the most criticized aspect of the film.

The man, who at first appears cynical, inattentive, one who does not even know how to cook an egg for his child, grows up next to his son and discovers a new paternity.

The growth is told through directorial choices of great emotional impact, such as the contrast between the silent dinners of the first part of the film and Ted’s long, interminable run to the hospital, with Billy bleeding in his arms, just fallen from a carousel, in the second. A race that becomes symbolic and in which there is everything, terror, love, sense of guilt, fragility, helplessness, and the spectator’s heart runs next to them, makes every feeling of him.

Being a father is many things, but it is above all something that has to do with patience. Ted emphatically states this in front of a judge upon the return of his wife asking for custody of Billy, going further: “My wife used to tell me that there is nothing wrong with a woman having the same ambitions as a man. But by the same principle I would like to know who said that a woman is a better parent by virtue of her sex ”. Many truths are intertwined in the famous trial that fills the second part of the film, the reasons of Ted and those of Joanna who, in front of the lawyers who criticize her escape, utters another key-line “I don’t think I should be punished for this. For feeling alive “. The young Meryl Streep, although supporting actress, stands up to the great Hoffman who almost always dominates the scenes but who in no way manages to relegate her to a small role. Thanks to an unforgettable interpretation of her, Mrs. Kramer does not disappear under the weight of her husband, on the contrary, by sacrificing an important part of herself, she brings out a new motherhood.

The film is therefore an intertwining of pain and growth (after all, pain and maturity almost always walk together) and what remains after viewing certainly has a bitter aftertaste. At the same time there is something new, something that has to do with the liberation process of both characters, something that is far from the condemnation of the woman who claims her freedom and is closer to the beauty of a man’s path. who learns to be a father. Here, this is precisely what continues to excite: the story of the long, difficult journey that accompanies parenthood every day.