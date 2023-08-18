Krasinski describes Emily Blunt’s ‘close encounter’ with a shark

During his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John Krasinski recalled the close encounter his then-new wife Emily Blunt had with a giant shark.

The actor explained that he had heard that couples opt to go diving on their honeymoon, so he thought it was a good idea to do so, only to be surrounded by sharks.

He found his first experience enjoyable, but added that his dive instructor became competitive and took him swimming with gray reef sharks the next day.

To Krasinski, all sharks resembled the iconic animal from the movie “Jaws,” but he was horrified to find that this species was too similar to the terrifying beast that traumatized an entire generation.

“These really looked like Jaws (sharks) and they were huge.”

Emily Blunt was not an expert in diving, so the experience would serve as practice, but being surrounded by giant animals was something she simply could not ignore.

John assures her that ‘they won’t have trouble with the sharks’ as they will ignore them. Soon after reassuring him, he saw how one of them suddenly moved away from the others and straight towards them.

‘One of them was coming after us. I saw it, but Emily didn’t.

At that point, as a good husband, he decided not to tell his newlyweds that a huge gray shark was swimming behind them to guarantee their survival.

‘She started chasing Emily, so my decision was: If I scare her and she moves too much, the shark might bite her. So instead, I let her (Emily) swim while the shark got close to her.

As Blunt compliments her that she’s having a good time, the shark passes right by her and Krasinski’s imitation of Emily ‘passing out’ is the best.

‘Hundreds of bubbles came to the surface, I think he fainted for a moment under the water. it was incredible’.

Krasinski and Blunt got married in 2010, and since then, they have become one of the most loved and fun couples in Hollywood.

