Entertainment

Krasinski describes Emily Blunt’s ‘close encounter’ with a shark

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner11 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

During his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John Krasinski recalled the close encounter his then-new wife Emily Blunt had with a giant shark.

The actor explained that he had heard that couples opt to go diving on their honeymoon, so he thought it was a good idea to do so, only to be surrounded by sharks.

He found his first experience enjoyable, but added that his dive instructor became competitive and took him swimming with gray reef sharks the next day.

To Krasinski, all sharks resembled the iconic animal from the movie “Jaws,” but he was horrified to find that this species was too similar to the terrifying beast that traumatized an entire generation.

“These really looked like Jaws (sharks) and they were huge.”

Emily Blunt was not an expert in diving, so the experience would serve as practice, but being surrounded by giant animals was something she simply could not ignore.

John assures her that ‘they won’t have trouble with the sharks’ as they will ignore them. Soon after reassuring him, he saw how one of them suddenly moved away from the others and straight towards them.

‘One of them was coming after us. I saw it, but Emily didn’t.

At that point, as a good husband, he decided not to tell his newlyweds that a huge gray shark was swimming behind them to guarantee their survival.

‘She started chasing Emily, so my decision was: If I scare her and she moves too much, the shark might bite her. So instead, I let her (Emily) swim while the shark got close to her.

As Blunt compliments her that she’s having a good time, the shark passes right by her and Krasinski’s imitation of Emily ‘passing out’ is the best.

‘Hundreds of bubbles came to the surface, I think he fainted for a moment under the water. it was incredible’.

Krasinski and Blunt got married in 2010, and since then, they have become one of the most loved and fun couples in Hollywood.

(with information from social networks)

(tags to translate) Krasinski Shark

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner11 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

DiCaprio’s ex-Argentine teammate Camila Morrone nominated for Emmy

July 14, 2023

All set for 2023 dwelling derby

June 15, 2023

The Tom Hardy revelation that can reveal the connection between ‘Venom 3’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

July 2, 2023

How to wear an oversized striped shirt like Dua Lipa in summer 2023

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button