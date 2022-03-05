you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Jhon CÃ³rdoba, Colombian soccer player.
Jhon Córdoba, Colombian soccer player.
As announced by the club, it was the footballers themselves who requested the measure.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 03, 2022, 01:41 PM
Krasnodar, located in the sixth position of the Russian league, announced this Thursday the suspension of the validity of the contracts of eight foreign players, five of them Latin Americanat the request of the footballers themselves, as indicated by the club in a statement.
Krasnodar suspends foreign contracts
According to institutional information, the footballers who requested the suspension of their contracts were: Brazilians Wanderson Maciel and Kaio Fernando da Silva, striker and midfielder, respectively; Ecuadorian defender Cristian Ramírez, Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso and Colombian striker John Córdoba.
The other three foreigners who requested the measure were Swedish striker Viktor Claesson, French midfielder Remy Cabella and Norwegian striker Erik Botheim.
According to Krasnodar, the eight players will train on their own and will be able to reactivate their contracts whenever they see fit. This Wednesday, the club was left without a coach. German Daniel Farke and his coaching staff resigned.
«Краснодар» приостановил контракты с несколькими игроками. Футболисты будут тренироваться самостоятельно.Подробности 👇https://t.co/EEoMVnRME6
— FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) March 3, 2022
SPORTS
*With EFE
March 03, 2022, 01:41 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.