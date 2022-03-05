Krasnodar, located in the sixth position of the Russian league, announced this Thursday the suspension of the validity of the contracts of eight foreign players, five of them Latin Americanat the request of the footballers themselves, as indicated by the club in a statement.

Krasnodar suspends foreign contracts

According to institutional information, the footballers who requested the suspension of their contracts were: Brazilians Wanderson Maciel and Kaio Fernando da Silva, striker and midfielder, respectively; Ecuadorian defender Cristian Ramírez, Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso and Colombian striker John Córdoba.

The other three foreigners who requested the measure were Swedish striker Viktor Claesson, French midfielder Remy Cabella and Norwegian striker Erik Botheim.

According to Krasnodar, the eight players will train on their own and will be able to reactivate their contracts whenever they see fit. This Wednesday, the club was left without a coach. German Daniel Farke and his coaching staff resigned.

«Краснодар» приостановил контракты с несколькими игроками. Футболисты будут тренироваться самостоятельно.Подробности 👇https://t.co/EEoMVnRME6 — FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) March 3, 2022

*With EFE