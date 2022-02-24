‘Kraven the Hunter’ Will Have a Vital Spider-Man Character in Sony’s Film

The universe spider-man of Sony continues to evolve. The majorwho has given bell with Spider-Man: No Way Homeone of the highest-grossing films in history, prepares madam web with Dakota Johnson, the imminent Morbius with Jared Leto, the obvious Venom 3 with Tom Hardy and other projects, perhaps looking for the Sinister Six to lead to a special film with Spider-Man. Today we know, through ComicBook and The Illuminerdi what in Kraven The Hunterscheduled for 2023, will have a vital villain in the fate of spider-man.

Kraven The Hunter and his ties to Spider-Man: Will we have Calypso?

The famous hunter, who will have Russell Crowe in his cast, will be played by Aaron Taylor Johnson and tell us a story centered on this character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1964, that over the years has been gaining weight in Spidey stories. Regarded as one of the world’s great hunters, It is about a former nobleman run down and full of rage, capable of taking down any prey if he wants to.







According to the latest rumors, the actress from Zola and The Toxic Avenger, Taylor Paigewill be being tempted to play the Marvel villain, Calypso. Apparently, Sony would have tried to tie Jodie Turner-Smith for the role, but her participation would not have been confirmed. Created by Denny O’Neil and Alan Weiss in The Amazing Spider-Man #209 from 1980, Calypso Ezili is a voodoo priestess with mind control and resurrection abilitieswhich has a key role in Kraven gaining his enhanced abilities on the hunt. She would later become Kraven’s love interest, as well as a formidable villain for Spider-Man, putting him in check in various sagas and comics.

“ The character would help fuel Kraven’s mystical background and be a villain for Peter Parker.







Crowe is said to have played Kraven’s father, Nikolai Kravinoff, while Fred Hechinger will play Kraven’s half-brother, Chameleon. The project, led by J C Chandor (The most violent year), could be one of the touchstones in the face of seeing Tom Holland fighting these villains and unifying all the universes after the events of No Way Home. However, the project was originally intended to introduce said character on the big screen, but it didn’t pan out. You have all the details about it here.