Kriechmayr in the lead, out of Feuz. Soon Paris – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE FROM THE LIENZ GIANT AT 10.00 AND 13.00

THE START-LIST OF THE DESCENT

11.44 The race starts again with the Slovenian Martin Cater.

11.43 Feuz is fine, it was a crash without consequences.

11.41 It was from Kitzbuehel 2017 that Beat Feuz had not completed a descent: this says a lot about the Swiss’s consistency in performance. Delay temporarily interrupted after the Swiss team’s exit, but it will be a limited stop.

11.41 The Swiss slips and is out, incredible surprise!

11.40 Feuz is leading by 3 cents per second intermediate. Beware of the Swiss …

11.39 As expected, Bennett is back with his feet on the ground on the Stelvio. The American is last at 2 ″ 21, 1 cent behind Innerhofer. Attention now to the Swiss Beat Feuz, another big favorite.

11.37 Mayer recovers in the final and is second at 42 cents from Kriechmayr. It’s up to the American Brice Bennett, winner in Val Gardena: this is a completely different track …

11.36 Mayer pays 0.13 at the second detection, but 58 at the third. Kriechmayr skied well, it won’t be easy to stay in front of him. But the track could speed up. At this time the sun was covered by clouds.

11.34 To forget the Innerhofer descent, which on arrival accuses well of 2 ″ 20 from Kriechmayr. This was one of his favorite tracks, with an icy track: there are no excuses. Bad, bad, bad. It’s up to the Austrian Matthias Mayer, leader of the downhill classification and second in the general.

11.33 Innerhofer already pays 42 cents per second intermediate.

11.32 Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, one of the big favorites, skied well. Bib number 1 may not have favored him however: 1’55 ″ 78 the time of the Austrian. Now Christof Innerhofer, who won in Bormio in 2008.

11.30 The Bormio descent begins with the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr.

11.30 The bibs of the Italians: 2 Christof Innerhofer, 9 Dominik Paris, 25 Mattia Casse, 26 Matteo Marsaglia, 43 Gugliemo Bosca, 52 Pietro Zazzi.

11.28 The descent ranking is very open, without a real dominator. Mayer leads with 195 points, followed by Feuz at 165, Kilde at 129, Kriechmayr and Paris at 127.

11.27 Last year Dominik Paris, returning from the injury suffered in January 2020, came fourth in the Bormio descent, one step away from the podium.

11.25 Dominik Paris holds the record for downhill victories in Bormio, as many as 5. In the past he has also triumphed once in super-G (2018).

11.23 The general classification of the World Cup sees the Swiss Marco Odermatt in command with 633 points, followed by the Austrian Matthias Mayer at 405 and the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde at 329. Be careful because the Swiss could defend very well on a technical track such as the Stelvio.

11.21 The starting bibs of the Bormio descent:

1 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head

2 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ENG Rossignol

3 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head

4 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer

5 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head

6 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli

7 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic

8 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI Stoeckli

9 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

10 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic

11 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon

12 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer

13 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head

14 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic

15 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer

16 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head

17 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic

18 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon

19 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon

20 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer

21 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head

22 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer

23 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon

24 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head

25 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

26 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

27 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head

28 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon

29 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol

30 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic

31 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head

32 512352 CHABLOZ Yannick 1999 SUI Nordica

33 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica

34 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head

35 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic

36 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer

37 6190179 ALPHAND Nils 1996 FRA Head

38 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon

39 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head

40 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic

41 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic

42 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head

43 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

44 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer

45 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol

46 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic

47 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head

48 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head

49 350097 GAUER Nico 1996 LIE Salomon

50 511896 MURISIER Justin 1992 SUI Head

51 6190726 FRESQUET Adrien 1999 FRA Head

52 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon

11.16 The sun is shining in Bormio, an icy slope. These are the ideal conditions for the Azzurri: today there are no excuses.

11.15 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the Bormio descent, which will start at 11.30.

Program, times and TV of the race – The World Cup standings – The chronicle of the second round

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Bormio descent (Valtellina) valid for the 2021-2022 Men’s Alpine Ski World Cup. The highly anticipated three-day event on the splendid “Stelvio” track officially opens at 11.30, given that tomorrow and Wednesday we will be back in action with two super-Gs, to close the 2021 program.

What can we expect from today’s descent? In the first place it is necessary to analyze what we have seen in the two tests of the past few days. As always, the results of the training sessions must be taken with a grain of salt, as athletes have often preferred not to force, brake before the finish line or even get up again in the final stretch.

Like any race that takes place on the “Stelvio”, however, the big favorite can only be Dominik Paris. Our champion has won on six occasions on this long, very hard and icy track, especially in the upper part. Together with the native of Merano the favorites will be the usual suspects. In the front row the Austrians Matthias Mayer, Vincent Kriechmayr and Max Franz, the Swiss Beat Feuz and Niels Hintermann, while the various Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Johan Clarey will not be underestimated. On the blue front, in addition to Dominik Paris, we will see Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Mattia Casse, Pietro Zazzi, Nicolò Molteni and Guglielmo Bosca.

The Bormio descent, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup for men, will start at 11.30. OA Sport offers you the LIVE written LIVE of the event, news in real time so as not to miss a single second of the Circo Bianco show on the “Stelvio”.

Photo: Lapresse