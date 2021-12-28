Kriechmayr will inaugurate the descent on the Stelvio on Tuesday

The startlist of the first of the three challenges scheduled in Bormio (11.30): bib number 2 for Innerhofer, then immediately Mayer (3) and Feuz (5). Kilde and Odermatt will also start before Domme, who goes in search of the seventh gem on his favorite track. Only six blues in the race, Zazzi the last at the gate.

The rumba begins on a “glass” Stelvio, for the fourth descent of the men’s World Cup scheduled for Tuesday, starting at 11.30 (live on Eurosport 1 and Rai 2), splendid opening of the Bormio triptych which will then be completed with two super-g.

Crossing your fingers for a weather that could create some problems tomorrow compared to the tests, the world champion Vincent Kriechmayr will open the race who, like many, hid in the tests: bib number 1 and 3 for the two Austrian strikers , as Matthias Mayer also chose a very low number, and among them Christof Innerhofer was drawn, very fast on Sunday in the first training and today in “energy saving”.

It will be a sprint start because, after the winner in Gardena, Bryce Bennett (who doesn’t seem to have any particular chances here), here is Beat Feuz with the 5 (the Swiss never won on the Stelvio) and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with the 7. Then the leader of the general, Marco Odermatt (n ° 8) and the one who, having won this descent five times, with the total triumphs in Bormio rising to 6 thanks to the super-g, is to be considered the main favorite despite not yet climbing on the podium in this start of the season. We are obviously talking about Dominik Paris, who after having chosen bib number 1 twice in practice, has turned to 9 and will see the great rivals before him, even if Niels Hintermann, really brilliant in this period and today the fastest in the last training. (however not very indicative), will start immediately after the blue champion.

Not to be underestimated Kryenbuehl and Clarey (numbers 12 and 13), as well as Cochran-Siegle with 16 and then still a lot of Italy. Yes, because Mattia Casse and Matteo Marsaglia, starting respectively for 25th and 26th, will start with many ambitions, while Italy will then line up with the highest numbers Bosca (starting with 43, attention before him to Crawford with 42 and all another Canadian Seger) and Pietro Zazzi, last of the startlist with the number 52 and very good today in testing.

On the other hand, Nicolò Molteni will not be there, as well as Giovanni Franzoni and Matteo Franzoso who are looking forward to the super-g on Wednesday and Thursday.

MEN’S DESCENT – Bormio

Startlist: 1 Kriechmayr, 2 Innerhofer, 3 Mayer, 4 Bennett, 5 Feuz, 6 Cater, 7 Kilde, 8 Odermatt, 9 Paris, 10 Hintermann, 11 Striedinger, 12 Kryenbuehl, 13 Clarey, 14 Ganong, 15 Franz, 16 Cochran-Siegle, 17 Sander, 18 Bailet, 19 Baumann, 20 Hemetsberger, 25 Casse, 26 Marsaglia, 43 Bosca, 52 Zazzi.