Kris Jenner and her new home in a new video of The Kardashians

get ready for break into Kris Jenner’s house. In a clip from the next episode of the kardashians (available on Star+), the mother of six shows off her new Hidden Hills home, and it’s every bit as stylish as you’d expect. Jenner worked with Kathleen Clements, Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez—all members of AD100—to design the space, which she acquired in 2020 after selling her serene home in the same neighborhood (and designed by the same team) that graced the pages. from AD in 2019.

Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian — who is currently in the process of building a house right next door — offers his colorful take on his mother’s design style in the clip. “Living in the world of Kris Jenner is just amazing,” says the founder of Good American. “It’s like being surrounded by opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass, covered in diamonds, and always in makeup and these dresses and candles and crockery and fabulous things everywhere.”

Khloé’s description is on point, but there’s more to Jenner’s house than boundless luxury. It’s not particularly bright (apart from the glass) but rather uses a neutral palette and lots of lush textures. Below, check out the clip provided exclusively to AD on Hulu, and read on for six things to keep in mind when you tune in the kardashians this Thursday.

The crockery room

In March, the site Web of Kourtney Kardashian, Poosh, provided the First Look at Jenner’s “Dishware Room”, a walk-in closet outfitted with well-lit, pristine shelves displaying fine china. There are no fewer than six Hermès sets, a Gucci Herbarium set in green, a personalized set with representations of the Kardashian-Jenners on it, and a complete set of Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica porcelain pieces, which are handcrafted and painted. custom made. No two Flora Danica pieces are identical, and to give you an idea of ​​what these plates are worth, a complete set sold at Christie’s for $62,500 in April 2019.

trendy wall decoration

Speaking of plates, a set of large jade green plates hang on the wall above the Kris Jenner dining table. the star of reality show is in good company with its statement wall decor—Gwyneth Paltrow has a plate rack displaying her blue and white Hermès dinnerware in her Montecito kitchen—and designers like JJ Martin, Carolina Irving, and Frank de Biasi have done the same. in their own homes.

The refrigerator of refrigerators

Over the years the Kardashian-Jenners have helped fuel a number of kitchen trends Instagram-focused with their meticulously organized pantries and Khloé’s infamous stacked cookie jars. But Kris Jenner may have upped the ante with her new refrigerator, a giant matte black three-door. The center section is glass, revealing an interior fully stocked with green produce, including herbs, asparagus, artichokes, lettuce, avocados, broccoli, cucumbers, and yes, lemons. Die of envy, Dakota Johnson.

The glass closet

At famous jenner daughters They love to tease her about her affinity for martinis, but who cares about a little teasing when she’s sipping from the fanciest glassware? The clip above first shows a well-stocked bar with multiple silver cocktail shakers and what appears to be Williams-Sonoma martini glasses. The camera then pans over a mirrored cabinet stocked with a full set of Baccarat crystal and, as Jenner captioned a 2018 Instagram post, “Everything tastes better at Baccarat.”

The drinks table

When Jenner needs a place to put her Baccarat glass, has two small drink tables in his living room to get the job done. There is something extremely luxurious about having an item that only serves a specific small but important purpose, and Jenner’s dedication to detail is awesome.

The skirted chair

The revival of traditional design seems to have reached one of the most modern families in the United States. Yes, Kris Jenner’s room It has a subdued marble fireplace and an elegant sofa, but there are softer-looking elements sprinkled throughout this space, like a white armchair with a ruffled skirt. She brings sophistication and, don’t forget, Jenner is a grandmother to eleven grandchildren, although instead of “grandma,” she prefers to be called “Lovey” by the little ones.

Article originally published in AD US.