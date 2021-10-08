Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian twins in matching pajamas for new holiday photos

Looking for more celebrity news and entertainment? Participation Yahoo Lifestyle Canada the news!

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Campbell and True Thompson pose for family photos in matching pajamas. Photo via The Children Place.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

It might just be October, but it looks like it’s gearing up to be a very Kardashian birthday.

In a series of new photos and videos released Wednesday, four generations of Kardashian women took vacation photos in matching pajamas as part of a new baby place campaign.

Decorated with matching dresses, Chloe Kardashian, 37, with her mother Kris Jenner, 65, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, 87, and daughter, True Thompson, 3.

“Who’s ready for Khloe’s birthday ?!” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post. “It was so much fun making this movie [The Children’s Place] The PJ’s Holiday campaign featuring my True, Kris Jenner and my lovely grandma MJ. “

Jenner also shared a video of the holiday campaign with her Instagram account, Writing “Four generations, all in matching family pajamas… so special”.

Many fans on the Internet have loved sweet family moments, and one follower called them “the most beautiful!”

One fan wrote: “I can’t wait for Christmas to come”, while another added: “I can’t stand all the cuteness”.

Others were less enthusiastic about the timing of this campaign, with one follower writing: “Madam, October”.

Another wrote: “It looks nice but Halloween isn’t over yet.”

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner match pajamas. Image via The Children Place.

Now online, matching pajamas for kids and adults are available in a variety of Christmas-themed designs such as the Buffalo plaid, Santa print, and candy cane.

Pricing starts at $ 13 CAD / $ 10 per outfit, but shoppers can now take advantage of 30% off all matching family pajamas. Shop a selection of the best holiday dresses below and grab them before they go!

The story continues

Matching cotton pajamas for unisex adults and suitable for the Santa Claus family. Image via The Children Place. Loading... Advertisements

Buy it: Child seat, $ 45 (originally $ 65)

See also: The prestigious Sephora party gift sets have arrived! Shop the best gifts under $ 25, $ 50, and $ 100

Unisex cotton and fleece pajamas for kids by Challah Days. Image via The Children Place.

Buy it: Child seat, $ 21 (originally $ 30)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada’s lifestyle newsletter.

Women’s pajamas in cotton and sweatshirt with buffalo bear pattern combined with the family. Image via The Children Place.

Buy it: Child seat, $ 42 (originally $ 60)

Unisex children’s plaid flannel pajamas. Image via The Children Place.

Buy it: Child seat, $ 35 (originally $ 50)

One-piece cotton pajamas for babies and toddlers. Image via The Children Place.

Buy it: Children, $ 17 (originally $ 25)

Cotton pajamas for girls Mommy and Me Christmas Unicorn. Image via The Children Place.

Buy it: Child seat, $ 21 (originally $ 30)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @Yahoo style! Follow us Twitter And Instagram And Participation for our newsletter.