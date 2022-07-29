Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner embrace the TikTok trend in chic outfits

Name a best duo! Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner debuted what might be their most glamorous look yet.

The famous momager, 66, posted a video via TikTok on Thursday, July 28, which showed herself and the beauty mogul, 24, taking on the viral TikTok trend in which people are articulating: “I’m sorry that not everyone fits into the bad bitch genre. It’s a kind. Not everyone makes the list.

In the clip, the duo look like twins as they rock dark shades and stylish Hollywood hairstyles. Kris styled her signature pixie cut into a gelled side part while Kylie rocked some retro curls. The Safely co-founder completed the look with dangle earrings and a black silk turtleneck dress. For her part, Kylie stunned in a bejeweled strapless top and sheer prom gloves. Both glamorous with matte pink lipstick.

@krisjenner Kris Collection round 2? 😉 @Kylie Cosmetics @Kylie Jenner ♬ Janrah – $avannah Hannah

“Kris collection 2nd round? 😉,” the In the Kitchen with Kris author captioned the video, teasing another collab with her daughter’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie dropped the Kris Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics collection in 2018. The launch included a warm eyeshadow palette made up of shimmering blush shades.

In addition to Kris, the Kylie’s life alum released collections with his sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. More recently, she unveiled a lip kit with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The young businesswoman launched the label in 2014. She sold 51% of her brand to Coty Inc. in 2019 and then gave it a clean, vegan makeover.

When she’s not expanding her beauty empire, Kylie is focused on being a mom. She shares daughter Stormi, 4, and 5-month-old son (whose name has not yet been revealed) with the rapper Travis Scott.

The couple recently sent fans into a frenzy when she appeared to allude to baby No. 3. The Kardashians The star complimented her longtime boyfriend, 31, on July 24 after sharing a photo of him via Instagram in New York. “I arrived in New York in a minute,” the “Anecdote” rapper captioned his post, to which Kylie commented, “😛🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻.”

“OH MY GOD??” asked one social media user while another wrote: “The third baby is coming.” More and more fans asked the reality TV star about her possible pregnancy while others pushed her to reveal the name of her second child before welcoming another.

