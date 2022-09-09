Kris Jenner denies helping Kim Kardashian release a sex tape: video

The hard truth. Kris Jenner was forced to share how she really felt about her family while taking a polygraph test.

The momager, 66, appeared on James Cordonit is Late show on Thursday, September 8, alongside his daughter Kylie Jenner to answer difficult questions. While hooked up to a polygraph, Corden, 44, first asked if the Kar-Jenners had any “tax shelters overseas.” After a few laughs, Kris replied “No” and was “approved” for telling the truth.

Kylie then asked if she was matriarch Kar-Jenner’s ‘favorite child’ and was apparently telling the truth when she confirmed the beauty influencer was indeed her favourite.

Corden then challenged Kris on a rumor that has been around over the years: Did she help her daughter Kim Kardashian release his sex tape? After Kris said “No”, and a dramatic pause ensued, the man who took the test gave a thumbs up – she was telling the truth.

Other test questions the businesswoman passed were whether her boyfriend, Corey Gamblewas husband material, if a** she loved her daughter Kourtney Kardashianthe wedding dress of and if Kylie has canceled her family commitments too much.

“We’re cleaning everything today!” the in the Cooking with Kris the author laughed.

Kris only received a “wrong” answer once during the interview, when asked if Kourtney, 43, and her husband Travis BarkerThe PDA was “too much”.

“Once in a while,” the San Diego native first replied, before being told she wasn’t telling the truth. “Sometimes it’s too much. You know, a little goes a long way… I try to say this as nicely as possible! she laughed. “I really can’t go home now.”

Kylie and Corden saved the hardest question for last: “Does kendall [Jenner] learned how to cut a cucumber? referencing this viral video of the 26-year-old’s vegetable chopping skills (or lack thereof).

“No,” Kris replied with a smirk — another answer that was marked as “true.”

Kris made the rounds with her daughter Kylie about their recent collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. The beauty mogul announced a release date for the drop via Instagram on Wednesday, September 7. “THE KRIS ROUND 2 COLLECTION COMING ON SEPTEMBER 14!!! I love collaborating with you mum”, the Kylie’s life alum wrote alongside a photo carousel.

In the first shot, Kylie and Kris rocked sexy black corset dresses, completing the look with glasses of dirty martinis – aka Kris’ must-have cocktail that served as the theme for the soon-to-be-released palette.

In the second slide, Kylie showed off the new capsule, which includes a lip kit, lip gloss, blush, eyeshadow – in the shape of a martini glass – and eye masks adorned with olives .