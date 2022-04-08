Kris Jenner: “It was a big shock”, she confides in the transition of Caitlyn Jenner

By Solene V



– Published on 08 Apr 2022 at 15:30

In 2015, Caitlyn Jenner’s transgender coming out caused a stir. In a recent interview, Kris Jenner opened up about her ex-husband’s shock transition. His confidences right here.

The new reality TV “The Kardashians” is coming soon. On the occasion of the preview, the whole family was invited to the program “Good Morning America”. The opportunity to come back to different elements of their private and professional life. In particular the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The couple also seems to spin the perfect love. The infidelities of Tristan Thompson towards Khloe Kardashian were also mentioned. But it’s another subject that made the head of the clan react a lot, Kris Jenner. It is about the transition and the transgender coming out of her ex-husband Bruce Jenner, who officially became Caitlyn in 2015.

The show’s reporter asked him about his reaction to the announcement of Caitlyn Jenner. For Chris, “It was a big shock”. She explains : ” It’s a pretty scary thing to live because we don’t know anything about it. This is a topic I never thought I would have to face directly. Or even be confronted”. Fortunately, according to Kris Jenner, the two ex-spouses are on good terms at the moment and their relationship remains very friendly. The mother of Kim Kardashian entrusts : ” We are well, we are now friends. I see it mainly when we organize things as a family”. But Caitlyn Jenner hinted that the two stars weren’t always so close…

Caitlyn once in conflict with Kris Jenner over her transition

The relationships between Caitlyn and Kris Jenner have not always been good. In her autobiographical book titled “The Secret of My Life”, published in 2017, Caitlyn revealed some secrets. According to the biological father of Kendall and Kylie, his ex-wife has always been aware of his intentions regarding his transition. Words that the mother of kardashian clan did not appreciate and always denied in block. This story had also created great tension at the time within the whole family. From now on, calm reigns and the whole clan seems to get along wonderfully. Their reality show “The Kardashians” is scheduled for April 14. The opportunity for fans to discover even more secrets…