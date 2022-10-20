Kris Jenner: Kim Kardashian’s mother reveals her last wishes and her wish to… “become a necklace”

In the episode The Incredible Kardashian Family aired this Thursday, October 20 on the E! channel, Kris Jenner made some surprising confidences about her last wishes. A subject on which she seems to have thought carefully. A bit too much ?

The Kardashian family regularly has heated discussions, whatever the topic of the moment. Most of them are also broadcast in keeping up with the Kardashiansa reality TV show broadcast since 2007 on the channel E !, and which allowed the famous clan to achieve success. This Thursday, October 20, Kris Jenner, Khloé and Kim Kardashian also discussed a subject that is particularly important to them: the end of life.

An opportunity for Khloé Kardashian to talk about his last wishes. “If I’m in a coma, you have to keep making me fair the nails once a week. This information appears in my will”she confided, according to information from People. For his part, Kris Jenner, has a very specific will on what should become of his body after his death. And the least we can say is that the famous matriarch is far from lacking in originality.

Kris Jenner confides without filter on her last wishes

If some personalities want their remains to be buried in a specific place, or others would like their loved ones to come together to celebrate after their death, Kris Jenner, 66, wants to accompany his children on each of their trips, and this for the rest of their lives. How ? By becoming a piece of jewelry that they would likely wear every day. Indeed, the sexagenarian wishes to be “cremated and made into several necklaces” for his six children.

An original idea that still leaves Khloé Kardashian perplexed. “It’s Weird”said the former companion of Tristan Thomson. “No, this is not the case”, retorted Kris Jenner. Not sure if Rob Kardashian’s youngest daughter is willing to respect her mother’s wishes.