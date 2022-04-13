Kris Jenner Shares Cute Photo With True Proving She’s Her “Mini Me”

Kris Jenner shared a tender photograph with True Thompson in which she showed that the little girl is her “mini me”. The Kardashian Jenner matriarch made a post in which she congratulated her granddaughter on her fourth birthday.

This April 12 True Thompson, daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, welcomed his fourth anniversary of life. To celebrate, his parents threw him a beautiful kitty-themed party.

The event was attended by close family members, as well as friends and their children who had a great time in the different activities of the party. tristan thompson He could not miss the celebration and shared a story where he stressed that he was present.

Kris Jenner congratulates True Thompson on her birthday

The little girl who just turned four years old has been filled with affection and messages of congratulations today. Kris Jenner also took advantage of the occasion and shared the best photos of her with her granddaughter, followed by a sweet message.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, True. You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious. You are always learning and playing and joyful. You have a smile that lights up any room and you give the best hugs. Thank you for all the love you always give us. I love you to the moon and back, beautiful and adorable True,” Kris wrote.