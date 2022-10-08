Kris Jenner slammed ‘cruel’ and ‘heartless’ comments to daughter Khloe Kardashian in ‘sad’ new video

KRIS Jenner has been slammed for making insensitive comments in a new Kardashian video.

In the clip from the Hulu show, Kris talks about Khloe’s ex and dad, Tristan Thompson.

Kris spoke about Tristan in a very positive and exciting way while Khloe looked incredibly uncomfortable.

Throughout the clip, Khloe just nods and responds with short sentences.

The conversation ends when Khloe and Kris agree that life can change at any time, a lesson Khloe learned from Tristan.

EVERYONE HAS AN OPINION

Loyal KUWTK fans discuss every episode on Reddit, and this scene couldn’t be skipped.

One fan said, “Why the hell was Kris talking about Tristan over and over again? Damn it. »

Another said: “Omg I know clearly that Khloe doesn’t want to talk about him and Kris keeps talking about him, totally unaware of Khloe’s discomfort. »

Someone else said, “It felt pretty cruel to keep putting him on camera after everything Khloe went through. »

Another person said, “So cruel, she also did the same thing after she divorced Lamar. Poor Khloe, I wish Kourtney would send her some new boundaries. »

One user said, “Why is Kris talking to Tristan? It was so ruthless of him to talk about how life changes in the blink of an eye, but to use Tristan’s basketball journey to talk about how life can completely change all of a sudden. a shot, like, what? ”

TRY TRISTAN

The new drama surrounding Tristan involves his failed attempts to marry Khloe.

Sources said Tristan proposed in December 2019, but Khloe declined.

Khloe finally accepted when he asked again in February 2021 a month before impregnating Maralee Nichols in March 2021.

Although the couple have a four-year-old daughter and a newborn son, they are no longer together.

Khloe left the relationship after the very public and major cheating scandal.

Tristan cheated on Khloé multiple times, which resulted in a ton of mistrust and more kids than expected.

Maralee demanded more than $47,000 a month in child support from Tristan after giving birth.

