Kris Jenner spent over $ 100,000 on Christmas gifts!

Kris Jenner she is a very large-sleeved grandmother and mother: all her gifts reach very high figures and, of course, the gift she has decided to give to each of her children for Christmas is no exception! What is it and what figures are we talking about? Here’s everything you need to know about the magical gift the Kardashians received!

Kris Jenner she is a successful mother, grandmother and woman. Since her family has gained notoriety she has decided that she wants to take responsibility for managing the affairs of her daughters. And for this very reason, in case you missed a piece, Kris is the manager of the whole family Kardashian-Jenner and pockets 10% of his children’s income. Just to show the gratitude he has towards them, and obviously to “repay” the effort they put into doing their job to the fullest, he decided to surprise them with a beautiful Christmas gift that left them speechless!

Just on December 25 Kris did find in the parking lot of his majestic house, ben 6 auto-able each of a different color: pink, fuchsia, white, yellow, orange and light blue. They are not normal cars but Mini Moke, or fully open leisure cars, also known as “little beaches“. The cost? Obviously it could not be 6-digit! For all six cars it seems he spent a figure very close to 140,000 euros.

[FOTO:YOUTUBE]